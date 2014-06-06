Big Brother 2014: Who is Toya A Washington?
The 29-year-old video blogger once sold an ex-boyfriend's possessions on eBay and thinks working a 9-5 job would be like "caging an animal"
Published: Friday, 6 June 2014 at 9:30 pm
Name: Toya A Washington
Advertisement
Age: 29
From: London
Occupation: Video blogger
Twitter account? @toya_w
More like this
Three things you should know...
* Toya loves being self-employed because she's isn't a 9-5 kind of girl and says if she was to work a job like that it would be like "caging an animal".
* When an ex-boyfriend mistreated Toya, she auctioned his possessions on eBay and sent him the link to purchase the items. She then gave the money to charity.
Advertisement
* She likes strong alpha male types. "I will not be dealing with short men. I like beards but well-kept beards and I don't like skinny men who need a belt for their jeans."
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement