From: Herfordshire

Three things you should know...

* Steven says the best thing about him is his generosity but his worst trait is that he can be controlling. "I like to control the situation and make sure I come out good and that I am getting the best of everything."

More like this

* The last person Steven dated kept her marriage hidden from him. He'd choose money over love because "money hurts and affects you less... I've been in love with someone with money, now I would rather have money."

Advertisement

* He has a huge phobia of rats and says if he saw one "my bowel would probably drop out of my arse."