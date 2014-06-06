Big Brother 2014: Who is Chris R Wright?
The wannabe actor from Hampshire "just couldn't" work a 9-5 job and is heading into the house for the free rent and to lose weight
Published: Friday, 6 June 2014 at 9:30 pm
Name: Chris R Wright
Age: 33
From: Hampshire
Occupation: between jobs
Twitter account? @chrisrwright
Three things you should know...
* Chris wants to be an actor but is currently between jobs and has never worked a 9-5 job because "I just couldn't". He sells works of art drawn in biro and claims he's not using Big Brother to further his career.
* Chris wants to go into the house for the "free rent, to lose weight and I can't afford therapy".
* He certainly isn't looking for romance in the house. "No way! I never fancied anyone who's been on Big Brother anyway. That is my worst nightmare."
