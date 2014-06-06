From: Hampshire

Occupation: between jobs

Twitter account? @chrisrwright

Three things you should know...

* Chris wants to be an actor but is currently between jobs and has never worked a 9-5 job because "I just couldn't". He sells works of art drawn in biro and claims he's not using Big Brother to further his career.

* Chris wants to go into the house for the "free rent, to lose weight and I can't afford therapy".

* He certainly isn't looking for romance in the house. "No way! I never fancied anyone who's been on Big Brother anyway. That is my worst nightmare."