Bedroom

Who needs a colour matching service when you can throw them all in and hope for the best, eh? That bicycle looks like it’s rigged up to something, so perhaps they’ll have to take turns riding it to power the lights. Maybe that’s why the beds look like they’ve been swiped from a nearby hospital. The books look fake, too. Can’t have a whole host of housemates reading now, can we?

Staircase

This whole door thing is pretty intriguing. Will there be secret doors to other houses, escape routes or perhaps to Rylan Clark’s house – he’s the master of Big Brother day trips, right?

Seating

In a word, ‘Ow!’ There’ll be so many grimacing faces around this table we won’t know who’s really mad, or just really pretty darned uncomfortable.

Kitchen

Well, what else is there to do with a load of old orange office equipment?

Garden house

Is this the secret second house we all long for? Probably not, since we can see it. It would be brilliant if after a few days new contestants magically appeared from it, though. Like Narnia for the eco-friendly generation.

Garden

This is more like it – it has a very ‘weekend at the spa’ feel to it. We have, however, spotted the mangle and large bowls – no fresh towels on arrival then...

Plants

We must applaud this lovely garden, mainly for the fact that they've managed to get something to grow. It's been a rubbish spring. Don't get us started. We reckon this will form part of the housemates' meal times – foraging for mint and the like.

Round table

Ah, the legend of the Big Brother brotherhood and their round table. We’ve waited so long… sorry, what’s that? It’s just a dining table? Oh.

Big Brother series 14 will be on our screens this Thursday at 9pm on Channel 5