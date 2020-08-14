World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji (Amazon Prime Video) Amazon Prime Video

People from all walks of life and every corner of the globe will join together to overcome the most incredible obstacles.

The travel show launches on Amazon Prime on 14th August 2020 in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

So who are the teams taking part? Here's a snapshot of select competing teams to familiarise yourself with.

Team Gippsland Adventure (Australia)

Team Gippsland Adventure is made up of experienced orienteers, runners and adventure racers who have been friends for years - although this is the first time that they will all be racing together as one team.

Competitors: Rob Preston (TC), Kathryn Preston, Tim Boote, Aaron Prince, Patrick Howlett (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamGippslandAdventure

Bear Grylls during the 2019 Eco-Challenge adventure race in Fiji

Team Mad Mayrs (Australia)

This team is comprised of family members, two brothers, one cousin and an honorary family member who were born and bred in Australia, and have shared a lifetime of adventures together from around the world. Could this lead to more arguments or squabbles? We'll have to wait and see.

Competitors: Tyson Mayr (TC), Elijah Mayr, Nick Mayr, Courtney Home, Chris Dixon (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamMadMayrs

Team Atenah Brasil (Brazil)

With a friendship spanning over 21 years, Team Atenah Brasil has traveled, lived and raced together in two Eco-Challenges, but unfortunately, one member fell ill and they had to exit the race. They are back in hopes to redeem themselves in Fiji.

Competitors: Shubi-Silvia Guimares (TC), Karina Bacha Lefevre, Nora Audra, Jose Caputo, Jose Pupo (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamAtenahBrasil

Team Canada Adventure (Canada)

Consisting of mostly Canadian world-class ultra-endurance athletes and adventurers, the team includes an obstacle course racing legend, 4x Adventure Racing World Series Event Winner, a Spartan Pro Team member, and a mountain biker and orienteerer.

Competitors: Bob Miller (TC), Ryan Atkins, Scott Ford, Rea Kolbl, Wayne Leek (TAC)Team

Hashtag: #TeamCanadaAdventure

Bear Grylls during the 2019 Eco-Challenge adventure race in Fiji (Corey Rich/Amazon)

Team True North (Canada)

This team is a father-daughter, father-son team from central Canada. Both fathers were part of the original True North squad that was the only Canadian team to finish Eco-Challenge Argentina in 1999.

Competitors: Alex Man (TC), Becca Man, Philip Roadley, Logan Roadley, Jason Gillespie (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamTrueNorth

Team Costa Rica (Costa Rica)

This team is made up of five friends who share a profound connection with nature and an innate desire for exploring. Racing Eco-Challenge has been a lifelong dream for all of them.

Competitors: Eduardo Baldioceda (TC), Sergio Sanchez, Gerhard Linner, Veronica Bravo, Eric Cano (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamCostaRica

Team Estonian ACE (Estonia)

Team Estonian ACE has strong navigation backgrounds who favour trekking over pathless terrain as their preferred type of adventure racing.

Competitors: Silver Eensaar (TC), Timmo Tammemäe, Reeda Tuula-Fjodorov, Rain Eensaar, Arthur Raichmann (TAC)Team

Hashtag: #TeamEstonianACE

Team Namako (Fiji)

Team Namako encompasses Fijian locals and one Australian who are all current/former athletes and have the hometown advantage by having this amazing adventure hosted in their backyard.

Competitors: Alivate Logavatu (TC), Petero Manoa, Eroni Takape, Kim Beckinsale, Courtney Nicole Kruse (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamNamako

Team Hombres D’Maiz (Guatemala)

This team was formed in 1999 and has since competed all over the world in sprint, stage and expedition length adventure races after being inspired to start adventure racing from the first Eco-Challenge.

Competitors: Netzer Quan (TC), Andres Duante, Gabriela Molina, Sebastian Lancho, Leopoldo Bolanos (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamHombresDMaiz

Team Khukuri Warriors (India)

Team Khukuri Warriors is the first team from India to join Eco-Challenge, and its led by twin sisters from Dehradun (India), who by 23 years of age defied gender stereotypes to reach the world’s highest and farthest points – Mt Everest, the North Pole and the South Pole – and became the first twins to climb Everest, as well as the Seven Summits. They will be joined by a mountain climbing, skiing and rafting expert, doctor and their father, who was a former Colonel in the Indian Army.

Competitors: Tashi Malik (TC), Nungshi Malik, Brandon Fisher, Praveen Singh Rangar, Col VS Malik (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamKhukuriWarriors

Team East Wind (Japan)

This team has been racing since 1996 and won the special spirit award at Eco-Challenge 1998.

Competitors: Masato Tanaka (TC), Machiko Nishii, Koki Yasuda, Akira Yonemoto, Masayuki Takahata (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamEastWindTeam

Team New Zealand (New Zealand)

Team New Zealand is a group of friends looking forward to adventuring through Fiji.

Competitors: Nathan Fa’avae (TC) , Sophie Hart, Stuart Lynch, Chris Forne, Mark Rayward (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamNewZealand

Team Summit (Spain)

Team Summit from Spain (Wynn Ruji/Amazon)

Team Summit is made up of a group of people who have a broad experience in expedition races. This will be the first time Team Summit races together as a team in 10 years.

Competitors: Emma Roca (TC), Jukka Pinola, Fran Costoya, Albert Roca, David Rovira (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamSummit

Team Able Abels (USA)

Team Able Abels consists of an Eco-Challenge Fiji 2002 veteran who is returning 17 years later, with his two daughters, an experienced navigator, and his wife as the Team Assistant Crew.

Competitors: Dan Abel (TC), Ashley Abel, Lauren Abel, Fletcher Hammel, Allison Abel (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamAbleAbels

Team Endure (USA)

Team Endure from the United States (Bligh Gillies/Amazon)

Team Endure toes the line at Eco-Challenge Fiji 2019 to celebrate living fully, persevering in the face of adversity, and the foundational importance of friends and family. They are experienced adventure racers with past finishes at Eco-Challenge and similar events.

Competitors: Travis Macy (TC), Mark Macy, Danelle Ballengee, Shane Sigle, Andrew Speers (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamEndure

Team Nika (USA)

Team Nika is made up of CrossFit and Jiu-Jitsu fanatics which includes: CrossFit and ultra-marathon athletes, a gym owner, a firefighter, a spartan racer and football coach. They are racing in memory of their close friend Brad Strickland.

Competitors: Jeff Bates (TC), Kara Haun, Ashley Andrews, John Bender, Keria Galan (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamNikaCont.

Team Onyx (USA)

Team Onyx from the United States (Poby/Amazon)

Team Onyx will be the first entirely African-American adventure racing team to compete on the global stage. The team features a mixture of gay and straight athletes made up of seasoned adventure racer and former Marine, former Navy SEAL and Crossfit gym owner, a record holding ultra-marathoner, skilled ultra endurance mountain biker and a filmmaker and former basketball player.

Competitors: Clifton Lyles (TC), Coree Aussem-Woltering, Sam Scipio, Chriss Smith Jr., Mikayla Lyles (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamOnyxTeam

Team Stray Dogs (USA)

With an average age of almost 66 years old, and a combined 26 Eco-Challenge races, the Stray Dogs are the oldest team, and one of the most experienced.

Competitors: Marshall Ulrich (TC), Adrian Crane, Bob Haugh, Nancy Bristow, Heather Ulrich (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamStrayDogs

Team Unbroken (USA)

Working their way through combat disabilities, wounds and internal struggles, Team Unbroken is a team of veterans and civilians who are racing to remind themselves, and others that you may be wounded, but you remain unbroken.

Competitors: Hal Riley (TC), Gretchen Evans, Dr. Anne Bailey, Keith Knoop, Cale Yarborough (TAC)

Team Hashtag: #TeamUnbroken

Good luck everybody!

World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji comes to Amazon Prime Video on August 14th.