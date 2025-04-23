From high-octane challenges to gruelling punishments, just who is taking part in Battle Camp?

Read on to learn more about cast of Netflix's Battle Camp.

Battle Camp line-up: Meet the Netflix stars taking part in new reality series

Here is the line-up for Battle Camp. Scroll on to learn more about them.

Avori Henderson

Avori Henderson. Camila Jurado/Netflix

Age: 27

Instagram: @avoristrib

Show: The Mole season 1

Avori Henderson first appeared on screens in 2022 as a contestant on The Mole. Now in Battle Camp, Avori plans to use her video gaming skills to analyse situations and strategise accordingly.

Bri Balram

Bri Balram. Camila Jurado/Netflix

Age: 27

Instagram: @thebriannabalram

Show: Too Hot to Handle season 6

It wasn't too long ago when Bri was last on people's TV screens, having appeared in the latest season of Too Hot to Handle in 2024.

Looking to win, Bri plans on keeping her friends, foes and even a potential beau in check.

Chase DeMoor

Chase DeMoor. Camila Jurado/Netflix

Age: 27

Instagram: @chasedemoor

Show: Too Hot to Handle season 2 and Perfect Match season 1

Chase DeMoor will be reuniting with a few Perfect Match cast members in Battle Camp, including Georgia Hassarati, who sent him home after confessing his feelings for her.

"I'm bringing a pretty smile, big ego, and all the confidence in the world to camp," Chase told Tudum.

Gabi Butler

Gabi Butler. Camila Jurado/Netflix

Age: 26

Instagram: @gabibutler1617

Show: Cheer

After becoming a two-time world cheerleading champion, Gabi is on the hunt for a new trophy, telling Tudum: "I'm here to prove that I'm not just a cheerleader who shakes pom-poms. I can bring a lot to the table for this competition."

Georgia Hassarati

Georgia Hassarati. Camila Jurado/Netflix

Age: 27

Instagram: @georgiahassaratti

Show: Too Hot to Handle season 3 and Perfect Match season 1

"I bring a good sense of humour and adventure because I'm Australian," Georgia said as she is ready to take on any challenges or drama that may come her way in Battle Camp.

Gio Helou

Gio Helou. Camila Jurado/Netflix

Age: 36

Instagram: @giovannehelou

Show: Selling The OC

Gio is swapping luxurious real estate for bunk beds in Battle Camp, and hopes his "strategic mind" will help him win.

Irina Solomonova

Irina Solomonova. Camila Jurado/Netflix

Age: 27

Instagram: @irina_solo

Show: Love Is Blind season 4

After taking two years to "learn from her mistakes", Irina is ready to make a positive impression while on Battle Camp.

"I'm bringing a good attitude, snacks and lots of effort to the game," she told Tudum.

Kyle Fuller

Kyle Fuller Camila Jurado/Netflix

Age: 30

Instagram: @kylefullerofficial

Show: The Circle season 6

Kyle appeared on screens last year in season 6 of The Circle, and is raring to go as he heads into camp, ready to win.

Lexi Goldberg

Lexi Goldberg. Camila Jurado/Netflix

Age: 26

Instagram: @lexicgoldberg

Show: The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 1

Lexi first appeared on Netflix in The Ultimatum: Queer Love and showed audiences that she isn't afraid to get what she wants, even if that involves breaking some hearts along the way.

Lorenzo Nobilio

Lorenzo Nobilio. Camila Jurado/Netflix

Age: 39

Instagram: @only.lorenzo

Show: Squid Game: The Challenge season 1

"I'm bringing looks, books and plenty of shade," said Lorenzo as he reunites with former Squid Game: The Challenge contestant Trey.

Louis Russell

Louis Russell. Camila Jurado/Netflix

Age: 27

Instagram: @louis_russell

Show: Too Hot to Handle seasons 5 and 6

Louis broke all the rules during his season of Too Hot to Handle, but he'll be using his charm this time around to win the Battle Camp cash prize.

Morgan Simianer

Morgan Simianer. Camila Jurado/Netflix

Age: 26

Instagram: @morgannlyn

Show: Cheer

"The way this game is created and designed, you really have no idea who’s going to win," Morgan said, adding: "It could be anybody’s game from the get-go."

Nick Uhlenhuth

Nick Uhlenhuth. Camila Jurado/Netflix

Age: 30

Instagram: @nickuhlenhuth

Show: The Circle season 3 and Perfect Match season 1

Nick's intelligence helped him go far in The Circle season 3, and his charming personality also saw him sail through to the final of Perfect Match - will he be so lucky this time around?

Polly Brindle

Polly Brindle. Camila Jurado/Netflix

Age: 37

Instagram: @pollybrindle

Show: Selling The OC

Alongside GIO, Polly is headed into Battle Camp with a positive attitude, planning to make the camp "chic".

Quori-Tyler 'QT' Bullock

Quori-Tyler 'QT' Bullock. Camila Jurado/Netflix

Age: 25

Instagram: @quorityler

Show: The Circle season 6

Quori-Tyler, or QT, gave herself plenty of time to get into the zone prior to heading to camp, ready to compete and take home the prize pot.

Shubham Goel

Shubham Goel. Camila Jurado/Netflix

Age: 28

Instagram: @shubham_goell

Show: The Circle seasons 1 and 5

Shubham is quite optimistic about what lies ahead in Battle Camp. He told Tudum: "Battle Camp favours intelligence, perception, bravery, willpower, and mental agility in addition to physicality. Even if you’re bad at one thing, you could be good at the others, and have a fighting chance to survive."

Tony Castellanos

Tony Castellanos. Camila Jurado/Netflix

Age: 33

Instagram: @tonyyyalejandro

Show: The Mole season 2

Tony is preparing to surprise his fellow campmates with his brain, telling Tudum that he is "ready to play some mind games and be a mastermind that most people don't know about".

Trey Plutnicki

Trey Plutnicki. Camila Jurado/Netflix

Age: 24

Instagram: @choochootreyn

Show: Squid Game: The Challenge season 1

Trey won't be joined by his mother this time around, but he'll be bringing a picture of her to camp.

"I'm going to be unapologetic about my strengths, use those strengths to my advantage, and talk to everybody as much as humanly possible," Trey told Tudum.

Battle Camp is available to watch on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

