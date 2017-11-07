Leith had sent a congratulatory tweet to the Bake Off winner from Bhutan and had mixed up the time differences, which resulted in a leak early on Tuesday morning. While the tweet was hastily deleted, screenshots had already been taken, and the damage was done.

"I didn't think about any implications for me but I knew it would be something that would be really important to the production company, so I wanted to do as much damage limitation as I could," Faldo said.

"It didn't make any difference to me, but I suspect there are a lot of viewers that were a bit disappointed that it was spoilt. I know how absolutely devastated Prue was about it."

The Bake off judge has since apologised to Faldo over email: "We had a little email exchange," Sophie revealed. "She apologised for revealing my name. I want her to know there are no hard feelings from my side."

Last week, her fellow judge Paul Hollywod said he was "horrified" by the error - but there are no hard feelings: both of them will be returning for the Bake Off 2018.

The Great British Bake Off returns for a two-part festive special this Christmas.