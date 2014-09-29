"I can't walk into Greggs now, can I?" Richard told Radio Times after making it to the final four of The Great British Bake Off. "If I'm walking down the road with a Curly Wurly I suddenly feel I'm not doing The Great British Bake Off any favours. Where's my artisan pastry?"

Richard, who never appears on the show without a pencil firmly wedged behind his ear, says that his job as a builder actually helped him settle into the routine of the Bake Off tent.

"The tent felt familiar with all the cameramen and crew hanging around," he said. "It was like being on site surrounded by tradesmen, only a bit cleaner and with less swearing!"

More like this

Paul Hollywood for one is sure that Richard's experience in the building trade helped him when he was preparing his bakes for the judges' table: "Whether Richard's mixing up plaster, cement, dough or pastry, he knows about consistency. It's like working a cement mixer. That's why he does so well," Paul said.

Advertisement

Read more from the Bake Off final four in the new issue of Radio Times magazine, on sale from Tuesday 30 September in shops and on Newsstand for iPad or iPhone