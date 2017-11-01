Benjamina, Selasi, Candice, Rav, Jane, Andrew, Val: pretty much the whole gang was there.

Of course, before they could settle in for the final, they had to go for afternoon tea – and Selasi was LATE. Bad Selasi.

And then Val Stones provided us with some classic home video footage. Say hello to the camera! Smile!

It looks like a very sophisticated gathering...

So what did they make of the final? Luckily they loved it - with everyone rushing to congratulate Sophie Faldo on her big win and welcome her to the Bake Off family.