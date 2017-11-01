The Bake Off class of 2016 reunited to watch the 2017 final and it was heartwarming
Jane, Candice, Andrew Selasi and the rest of last year's contestants are still great friends – and they all watched the 2017 final together
There ain't no party like a Bake Off party, particularly if you're watching the final with all of last year's contestants. That's pretty much the peak Bake Off experience.
The Great British Bake Off class of 2016 had a reunion to celebrate champion Candice Brown's engagement – and to watch the 2017 grand final in style.
Benjamina, Selasi, Candice, Rav, Jane, Andrew, Val: pretty much the whole gang was there.
Of course, before they could settle in for the final, they had to go for afternoon tea – and Selasi was LATE. Bad Selasi.
And then Val Stones provided us with some classic home video footage. Say hello to the camera! Smile!
It looks like a very sophisticated gathering...
So what did they make of the final? Luckily they loved it - with everyone rushing to congratulate Sophie Faldo on her big win and welcome her to the Bake Off family.