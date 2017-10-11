Bake Off fans are NOT happy about Yan leaving
The scooter scientist left the competition in Italian Week, but viewers thought that Stacey should have gone
Allora, last night’s Bake Off was a pizza history after amateur bakers took on the show's first ever Italian week.
In the end, the bakers had to bid ciao to Yan. After a fusilli mistakes with her cocktail cannoli and Margherita technical, the scooter-riding scientist had to leave this year's competition.
It's safe to say viewers were not happy to see the Bake Off favourite go.
Why? Well, firstly, we’ll never see Yan’s scooter injury fully heal…
While other viewers thought that Stacey should have gone instead of Yan.
But now is not the time for blame. Now is the time to remember Yan and honour her Bake Off memory in the best way we can...
The Great British Bake Off continues 8pm Tuesday, C4