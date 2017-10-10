The show's first ever Italian Week was definitely a major challenge for all the bakers as temperatures soared to 40 degrees, melting the ingredients and causing a few meltdowns in the process.

While everyone survived the weekend mainly in one piece (even if Kate lost a bit of blood), it was the end of the line for the 46-year-old scientist and amateur baker from London, who dubbed her own Showstopper an "ugly-atelle".

"I am amazed how far I have come; it’s been difficult, tough, but an amazing experience," she said afterwards. "It’s been the best. I have had a totally wonderful adventure, thank you so much."

Yan has come out with some excellent lines during her time on Bake Off.

"I was completely surprised at the interest on social media about me," she said. "The phrases that I said on the show that I don’t really remember now saying have become some kind of hit on social media.

"Everything I say just comes out spontaneously; my family call them Yannisms. Every time I reference a movie or something obscure Twitter goes mad - it’s a whole new world to me – but I am enjoying it."

Molecular biologist Yan lives in North London with her cat Kacey and her wife Marian, who has been the inspiration behind many of her bakes. She was born in Hong Kong but moved to the UK at the age of two.

Yan impressed the judges during Pastry Week and she even got a Hollywood Handshake in Pudding Week, but she finally came undone during Italian Week.

Her cocktail cannoli came out soft, and a mistake with the dough for her margarita pizza Technical Challenge left her in fifth place. Her Showstopper of Canadian-inspired sfogliatelle with maple bacon pecan also came out doughy and raw.

Yan joked: "I learned in Italian Week that I wasn’t Italian! I think their food is amazing but unfortunately I couldn’t replicate it."

She added: "To get through to seven weeks is an amazing achievement. I really thought I was leaving on Caramel Week in episode four so I was so pleased that I got to episode seven.

"It was the hottest day of the year, and it was the longest day of the year, in more ways than one for me."

Things are now hotting up in the tent in more ways than one. With just five bakers left, who will be crowned the champion of The Great British Bake Off 2017?

Yan will join Jo Brand on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on Thursday 12th October at 10pm on Channel 4. The Great British Bake Off airs on Tuesdays at 8pm.

