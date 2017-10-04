Bake Off fans are delighted after Liam FINALLY won Star Baker
Pastry Week saw contestant Liam Charles finally win Star Baker, much to the delight of Bake Off fans following along on Twitter
While most viewers have taken nicely to Channel 4’s new version of The Great British Bake Off, there’s been one glaring problem – the conspicuous lack of a Star Baker honour for fan-favourite contestant Liam, who has come up short every week.
However, Pastry Week finally redressed this great wrong, with Liam finally being named Star Baker for a recipe first pioneered by his grandma – and it’s fair to say the viewers were a TEENSY bit pleased about his triumph.
Liam himself was particularly happy to see his success on the small screen. Well, can you blame him?
We expect Liam’s nan Cynthia will be getting a VERY nice thank-you card for this one.
The Great British Bake Off continues on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8.00pm