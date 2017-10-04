While most viewers have taken nicely to Channel 4’s new version of The Great British Bake Off, there’s been one glaring problem – the conspicuous lack of a Star Baker honour for fan-favourite contestant Liam, who has come up short every week.

Advertisement

However, Pastry Week finally redressed this great wrong, with Liam finally being named Star Baker for a recipe first pioneered by his grandma – and it’s fair to say the viewers were a TEENSY bit pleased about his triumph.