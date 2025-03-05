However, celebrations soon curbed when Awhina revealed to Adrian that she was a single mother and he wasn't too sure how to take in the information.

While willing to continue the experiment, teasers for upcoming episodes suggest they may be in for a bumpy ride.

But as the couple embark on their MAFS journey, read on to learn more about them.

Who is Awhina on MAFS Australia?

Awhina.

Age: 30

Job: Aged care worker

Location: Western Australia

Awhina had been described as one of this year's most opinionated brides. Hailing from a tight-knit family, Awhina and her twin sister Cleo are joined at the hip, and she jokes her future husband will have to learn quickly that she and Cleo are a package deal.

Awhina has a six-year-old son, whom she shares with her ex-partner of 15 years. It's been a long time since the 30-year-old has been in the dating world, and she is hoping the experts can find the perfect man for her.

Who is Adrian on MAFS Australia?

Adrian.

Age: 30

Job: E-commerce business owner

Location: New South Wales

Adrian is the eldest of five children, including an identical twin brother and twin sisters. He runs his own e-commerce business that can make him feel lonely at times.

Ready to find a partner, Adrian is hoping the experts can find a person who enjoys his simple yet balanced life and is looking for a woman who is "open, honest, comfortable in her own skin and can bring out his romantic side".

Are MAFS Australia's Awhina and Adrian still together?

Awhina and Adrian on their wedding day. Nine/Seven.One Studios/Geoff Magee

Based on the episode that has aired in the UK, Awhina and Adrian are still together, despite his reservations of her already having a child.

Below contains spoilers for Married at First Sight 2025 for episodes that have aired in Australia.

While it seemed Adrian's issue with Awhina having a child was going to be the couple's biggest hurdle, it was actually something completely different.

According to reports from Australian publication Woman's Day, some of this year's participants were chosen for the 2025 promotional video, with Adrian not asked to take part.

When Awhina returned, she found Adrian's ring left behind at their apartment.

Speaking to Awhina on the phone, Adrian said: "I'm p***ed off that I’m not in the promo. It’s disrespectful, and I’m not going to be treated like that. I’m not coming back until they get me in the promo."

At the dinner party that followed, Awhina said she felt that they weren't a couple and that she was the only one putting effort into their relationship.

She said: "I was empathetic to your situation, you then tried to turn the tables and re-navigate how we ended up here. You didn’t offer me any genuine apology or even still ask me how I am. To not even come in with sincerity and apologise to me, that is not OK."

As for what's to come for the couple, it's unclear if they are still in a relationship.

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 is available to watch on E4.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.