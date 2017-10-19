“Ashley Banjo is going to be a great addition to the series” said Willoughby. "He's a brilliant dancer and a brilliant choreographer. He was discovered on Britain's Got Talent, and now he's going to be our judge."

Banjo previously sat on the judging panel of Sky1’s Got To Dance, so chances are he won’t be a fish out of water when he hits the ice.

It’s not yet clear who else will join him in the line-up but RadioTimes.com understands that a face from the old judging panel is likely to make a comeback.

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV in 2018