Apprentice candidate Dean Ahmad leaves funny review of Bridge Cafe on Trip Advisor
"It might look like a dive, but this cafe is the perfect hideout for when a man is a little emosh"
The Apprentice candidate Dean Ahmad may have found himself in the infamous Bridge Cafe two weeks in a row — but at least he's seen the funny side.
The Essex-based 20-year-old posted a review of the restaurant — where the losing team gather before the boardroom showdown with Lord Sugar — on Trip Advisor, and praised the (rather grim-looking) establishment as a "great cafe for a break from the boardroom".
"At the end of the day, it might look like a dive but this cafe is the perfect hideout for when a man is a little emosh", he wrote. "Found myself here a bit too much lately, through some of the darkest days when in a bit of a barney rubble.
"But for 90p a cup and a quarter pounder that caught my eye a few times, this place definitely deserved a shout out. Probably the cheapest brew in all of town".
Ahmad continued to praise the "top notch tea and staff" who "welcomed me and my guests no matter the mood we were in".
At only 20, sports-enthusiast Ahmad is one of the youngest of 2019’s 16 contestants fighting for a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar — but after ending up in the boardroom twice in a row, he hasn't exactly got off to a flying start.
At least he can rely on The Bridge Cafe's quarter pounders and pukka pies to keep him going...
The Apprentice is on BBC One, Wednesday at 9pm