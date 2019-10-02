But before we get to the nitty gritty, the hopefuls must first work together to complete a series of tasks under the watchful eyes of Karren Brady and Claude Littner in order to impress Sugar himself.

Here’s all you need to know about Shahin Hassan – the chartered engineer who loves business "more than sharks love blood".

Shahin Hassan: The Facts

Age: 36

Occupation: Chartered Engineer

Lives: Birmingham

Instagram: @iamshahinhassan

LinkedIn: Shahin Hassan

Official website: shahinhassan.com

What is Shahin Hassan's business?

According to his website, Shahin is a chartered engineer working in product development "with a passion for innovation and technology".

The businesses listed on his website include Ocean’s Linen hire (a linens store that supplies hotels and restaurants in the Midlands), 'Connecting Smart Things' (which offers "consultancy on connecting smart products and services to the cloud") and two ventures called 'Shangatic Events' (offering venue hire for various occasions) and something mysterious called 'Shangatic Enterprise', of which there are no further details beyond the name.

Shahin also lists personal and career development, coaching and mentoring, business consultancy and advice, and school speaking among the services he provides.

What are Shahin Hassan's skills?

Shahin says it's his "imagination" that will help him stand out from the other candidates, naming Elon Musk as one of his role models because he "thinks outside the box"

He considers himself to be "ruthless" in his pursuit of success" and believes having a plan and being able to execute it well is key to that success. He admits, though, to getting frustrated when people don’t follow plans through.

He's sure to keep his cool during Apprentice tasks, then, since they always go off without a hitch...

How well is Shahin Hassan doing in The Apprentice so far?

The show's not got underway yet, but we'll be marking Shahin's progress right here once things kick off.

