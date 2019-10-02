But before we get to the nitty gritty, the hopefuls must first work together to complete a series of tasks under the watchful eyes of Karren Brady and Claude Littner in order to impress Sugar himself.

Here’s all you need to know about Riyonn Farsad – the events manager looking to party on down with Lord Sugar.

Riyonn Farsad: The Facts

Age: 30

More like this

Occupation: Events Manager

Lives: South London

Twitter: @Riyonn

Instagram: @riyonn_

LinkedIn: Riyonn Farsad

YouTube: Riyonn Farsad

What is Riyonn Farsad's business?

Riyonn works as a freelance Events Manager and has "invented his own party card-based game".

According to the website for his game Auditions, it's a "hilariously fast paced" and "fun for everyone" – the game sees you and you and your friends presented with two decks of cards 'ROLE' cards and 'SCENE' cards. (ROLE cards feature names of celebrities, animals and characters, while SCENE cards list random acts to perform).

You take it in turns to pick a card from both decks and perform them both together using everything you've got - except your voice. The website reads, "How about Beyonce eating a hot chilli? T-Rex doing a inflight safety demonstration? Harry Potter slipping on a banana peel? The Hulk walking through a cobweb? Or even Naomi Campbell walking into a lamp post?"

Riyonn is also an actor having played a small role in ITV's Jekyll & Hyde from 2015 and working as an extra and stand-in on 2019's Aladdin (where he doubled for Jafar) and Men in Black: International.

He also claims to have “a little black book full of multi-million-pound ideas” – we can't wait to hear Lord Sugar, Claude and Karen's thoughts on those...

What are Riyonn Farsad's skills?

Riyonn strives to live by the mantra “why work for someone else, when you can work for yourself and be the best at that” and insists that his "poker face" and "tactics" help him to "always come out on top".

He also considers his winning personality to be his best asset, saying, “I am fun, smart and always get on with everyone – I have never come across anyone who doesn’t get on with me.”

Let's see if that remains true once he steps into the boardroom...

How well is Riyonn Farsad doing in The Apprentice so far?

The show's not got underway yet, but we'll be marking Riyonn's progress right here once things kick off.

Advertisement

The Apprentice launches on BBC 1 in October