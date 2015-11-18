Each day, the cheeky duo are asking fans to tweet them a word they can sneak into their conversation live on air.

If you check on Twitter before the show, you can see which word has been chosen and watch as they find creative ways to get it into the flow of conversation. Monday night's, for example, was 'namby-pamby'.

Which plenty spotted:

Suggestions are already rolling in for tonight's show, from 'crusty crocks' to 'utterbonk', although some thinking the hosts need to try some harder ones...

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9:00pm on ITV