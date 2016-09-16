It's something of a return to form for Cowell personally too, giving him the biggest ratings he’s earned while acting as a judge since he sat on the X Factor panel in 2010 – you know, the one when he mentored those One Direction lads who people mention every now and again? An overnight hit of more than 17 million made that the most-watched show of the year.

Surprisingly, US counterparts haven’t always beaten UK shows in the ratings, despite having a bigger pool of people to attract.

But, as well as a bumper crop of amazing talent – VanderWaal herself winning with an amazing original tune – the praise is being heaped on Cowell.

More like this

"Simon created more of a gravitas to the judging panel; it's not just a talent contest, but stars can be made," Howie Mandel – who sits alongside Cowell with fellow judges Mel B and Heidi Klum – told USA Today. “[Contestants] come on with hopes of not just doing well in this contest but having a career beyond this – and singing in front of Simon Cowell means more than it ever meant before."

Yep, they don’t like him… they love him.

Advertisement

Cowell continues on our own telly boxes on The X Factor this Saturday (8pm) and Sunday (7:30pm) on ITV.