Many took to Twitter to praise the former Strictly contestant, deeming her a "genuine ray of light in dark times" and calling for her "damehood".

Hammond, who made her infamous brownies for her first challenge, even won over judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with the "divine" recipe.

"This Bake Off episode is just what I needed. Alison Hammond never lets me down!", tweeted one viewer.

More like this

Hammond's signature warmth and sense of humour also helped viewers "get through lockdown," as a Twitter user put it.

One viewer even called for Hammond to present the baking show following Sandi Toksvig's departure, even if the spot has already been filled by Matt Lucas.

Despite winning over the judges with her brownies, Hammond did encounter a couple of minor mishaps, including momentarily losing her oven door and some troubles getting her biscuit police station to stay put.

However, Hammond proved herself to be, as one viewer put it, "the least chaotic baker by far this week," likely due to the injuries suffered by her fellow contestants — Joe Sugg fainted and Alex Jones required stitches.

Ultimately, regardless of who Prue and Paul thought was worthy of the coveted star baker apron, it's clear Hammond is a winner in viewers' eyes.

Advertisement

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer airs on Tuesdays on Channel 4 at 8pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.