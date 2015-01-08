Wednesday 7th January

AM: Flying over for a gig in London. Looking forward to meeting my British fans and having a great night.

PM: Weird crowd tonight. A lot more guys than usual and it turned out they didn't want me to sing, it was just a personal appearance. Seems a long way to travel for just five minutes work but, hey, I guess the Brits aren't ready to spend a whole night with Alex...

Later: There was a drinks reception after the gig so I thought I better show my face. As I walked down the stairs to the party I was met by some kind of elf man who was serving champagne. To begin with I thought it was all part of this 'fairytale' theme the club was pushing and that he was a waiter, but then I realised he was drinking with us and welcoming each new guest as they arrived, so I guess he must have been the host....

Britain is not as strait-laced as I thought! They had escorts working the room... I stayed away from them of course – I'm not a religious man but I always try to be the best Alex that I can be...

They gave me an award for being the most exciting guest of the night or something. Which was sweet. I guess a US soul legend is kind of a big deal for them.

At the end of the night a woman with mad eyes came into the club. She gave me a hug to say hello (the ladies love to get ahold of Alex, right?) but as she whispered something in my ear, a cold wind suddenly blew up around me and I had to turn up my collar. Man, it was spooky. I wonder what time my car is coming to pick me up...

