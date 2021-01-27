One new Married at First Sight Australia couple has difficult start as bride’s limo breaks down before wedding
Watch a first-look clip of tonight's episode as two new couples are introduced.
When it comes to Married at First Sight Australia, making the right first impression is all-important – but tonight’s episode sees one couple get off to the worst possible start.
RadioTimes.com can reveal an exclusive first look clip of new couple Dan and Tamara, whose wedding is thrown into disarray when the bride’s limo breaks down, leaving the groom seemingly alone at the altar.
And despite attempts to get the car back up and running, it appears that it’s going to be a struggle for Tamara to get to the wedding on time.
The incident only adds to the pressure on Tamara, who says: “Now I’m really nervous, because I’m late and the car’s not working and I’m about to marry a stranger!”
She adds: “It’s important for me to make a good first impression, but now that’s ruined.”
Tonight’s episode is shaping up to be a big one, with the experts set to introduce two new couples halfway through the experiment for the first time in the show’s history.
The first of those couples is the aforementioned Tamara and Dan, who the experts hope will be a good match due to their strong family values.
Tamara, whose mother passed away three years ago, is described as “an optimistic brunette”, while Dan is introduced as “a down-to-earth Aussie bloke with a young son.”
Meanwhile, the other new pairing sees no-nonsense 25-year-old single mother Susie tie the knot with “empathetic” 28-year-old Billy, who was himself raised by a single mother.
Married at First Sight Australia continues weekdays on E4. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.