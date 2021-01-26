When will Bling Empire season 2 be released on Netflix?

Reality fans have spent most of January binging Bling Empire – Netflix‘s latest look into the lives of Asian-American socialites, with the show’s cast members flaunting their designer jewellery, luxurious lifestyles and party-packed calendars in the eight-part series.

But will the LA-based show be back for a second series? And will the extravagantly wealthy cast return for more drama?

Here’s everything we know so far about Bling Empire season two.

Will there be season 2 of Bling Empire?

Netflix has not yet announced whether we’ll be getting a second series of Bling Empire, but since the show has proven to be so popular since launching in mid-January, we’d be surprised if it wasn’t renewed.

Various cast members have been teasing a potential season two, with Kelly Mi Li telling her Instagram followers on 25th January when asked whether the cast were filming series two: “Not yet but hopefully soon!”

Meanwhile producer Jeff Jenkins, who is best known for producing Keeping Up With The Kardashians, told Town & Country: “We just celebrated 14 years of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. I would love to take this cast even further.

“There’s so much that has happened in their lives since season one was shot. There’s just so much going on. God willing, viewers enjoy it and respond.”

Bling Empire season 2 release date

Since Bling Empire has not been officially renewed for season two and Kelly Mi Li recently revealed filming hadn’t yet started, it’s unlikely we’ll be seeing a second series any time soon.

But hopefully, COVID permitting, production will be able to start in the near-future.

According to Refinery29, season one appears to have been filming between February and October 2019, and so judging by that, we could see another series on our screens by mid 2022 if COVID delays don’t push production back.

What will happen in Bling Empire season 2?

** Spoilers for series one ahead **

Season one ended with Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee becoming engaged, while Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray ended their turbulent relationship.

Looking ahead to season two, it’s possible that we’ll see the wedding to Chan and Lee, which will prove to be a huge event within the wide social circle.

In terms of Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray, in the show’s reunion episode, Mi Li revealed that the couple concealed after taking “a good five-month or six-month break” and so a second series could explore their relationship further.

Meanwhile, Kevin Kreider and Kane Kim recently told Entertainment Tonight that they’d like to travel in season two, with Kreider saying: “I’d like to go to South Korea!”

“Personally, I think traveling is going to be a huge thing,” Kane Kim told the publication. “You know, we tried to travel for the first season, but obviously with time constraints and stuff like that, we couldn’t. I would actually like to fly the whole cast to Singapore show them what Singapore truly is.”

As for Kelly Mi Li, she recently told Refinery29 that she’d like season two to focus more on her business life, saying: “We filmed a little bit of my office and my staff, but I think the majority of that did get cut out. I would love to showcase that more.”

Who will be in Bling Empire season 2?

Hopefully all of the main cast of Bling Empire will be returning for season two, however it seems a few have confirmed that they’d be definitely keen to appear in another series including Kevin Kreider, Kane Kim, Kelly Mi Li and Christine Chiu.

Fingers crossed that socialite Anna Shay, couple Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee, DJ Kim Lee, fashion blogger Jaime Xie and hairdresser Guy Tang will be back for more drama in season two.

