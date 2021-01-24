Clara Amfo hints at unexpected drama for two couples in The Cabins Reunion

Clara Amfo has teased “awkward” encounters and unexpected drama between two couples that she had thought were pretty solid on The Cabin‘s reunion show tonight (24th January).

The Strictly Come Dancing star hosts The Cabins Reunion: Out of the Woods, the grand finale of The Cabins, alongside sidekick David Potts, as they promise to delve into the show’s secrets to give is the scoop on who’s managed to stay together, and whose Cabin romance has come to a disappointing early end.

Clara exclusively told Radio.Times.com: “There are two couples who I genuinely thought were going to make it and at the reunion, things get a bit awkward.

“Some big accusations flying about! And for couples who the audience may have thought were in it for the long haul, so look forward to that.”

The ITV2 dating series, which followed 12 singletons searching for love and being thrust into living with their prospective partners, aired its final episode on Friday 22nd January.

Clara also revealed which couples she enjoyed watching and who she thought were a great match. “I love Sarah and Charlotte, watching their relationship grow through their vulnerability with each other is amazing. They’re like chalk and cheese but it’s turned into something beautiful,” she recalled.

“I’ve also loved Andras and his partner (Liam), even though it didn’t end up romantic, they formed a really beautiful relationship.

“Also, April and Ryan, who were really sweet, and also Ade and Nina who had a great spark and banter between them.”

The BBC Radio 1 DJ took part on Strictly Come Dancing with with Aljaž Škorjanec last year, showcasing some impressive performances – including that show-stopping Charleston – before becoming the fifth celebrity contestant to be eliminated from the show.

Detailing what she might have done differently if she were to take part again, Clara ruminated: “I think I would just believe in myself more and really take in those pep talks.

“I had the most supportive amazing dance partner in Aljaz, and the people who watch the show, I’ve never experienced kindness like that, people were genuinely so lovely and kind.

“I’ve learnt the lesson of accepting the power of people’s positive intention towards you and using that as something to fuel yourself on. I think if I’d believed in myself even more the nerves wouldn’t have got to me in the way they did at times.”

And “absolutely” Clara would be up for taking part in the Christmas special, and even let slip that she’s been wearing her Strictly gold dress at home over the weekends.

“If they ever ask me for a Christmas Special I’d 100% love to do it,” Clara confirmed. “I just wish I could bottle the magic of the show and give to people every week.

“I got a delivery from Vicky Gill (head of wardrobe at Strictly) the other day and it was my gold dress from the title sequence and I spent Friday and Saturday night in it in my socks at home, so I’d do anything to get back into those costumes again.”

The Cabins Reunion: Out of the Woods airs Sunday 24th January at 9pm on ITV2 – plus catch up on the series on ITV Hub.

