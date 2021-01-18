Accessibility Links

  The Great Escapists release date – All the details about Richard Hammond and Tory Belleci's new Amazon show
The Great Escapists release date – All the details about Richard Hammond and Tory Belleci’s new Amazon show

Everything you need to know about Richard Hammond and Tory Belleci's new survival series – The Great Escapists.

If you’ve ever wondered how much effort it would take to reach safety whilst stuck on a desert island, then you’re in luck.

Arriving on Amazon Prime Video this month is The Great Escapists – a brand new survival show starring The Grand Tour’s Richard Hammond and MythBusters’ Tory Belleci.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fun, ambitious docuseries.

When is The Great Escapists released?

The Great Escapists arrives on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 29th January 2021.

How do I watch The Great Escapists?

The Great Escapists will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from 29th January onwards.

Prime membership costs £7.99 per month/£79 per year – find out more about Amazon Prime Video subscription costs here.

What is The Great Escapists about?

This brand new survival series from Amazon Prime Video follows The Grand Tour’s Richard Hammond as he tries to invent himself off a desert island alongside his friend, Mythbusters’ Tory Belleci.

Equipped with just their wits and scrap from a shipwreck, the pair must figure out how to build their way to safety or how to attract the rescue services.

Instead of working together, the duo seem to develop a healthy rivalry with Hammond attempting to build a vehicle from scratch, while Belleci seems more concerned about blowing things up.

The Great Escapists cast

The Great Escapists follows Richard Hammond and Tory Belleci as they see how they’d fare as castaways.

TV presenter Hammond is best known for co-hosting BBC Two’s Top Gear from 2002 until 2015, at which point he began presenting The Grand Tour with his fellow former Top Gear presenters Jeremy Clarkson and James May. He has also hosted Brainiac: Science Abuse, Total Wipeout and Planet Earth Live.

US TV personality Tory Belleci rose to fame after appearing on the Discovery Channel’s MythBusters. He has since starred in Netflix’s White Rabbit Project, the Travel Channel’s Thrill Factor and the Science Channel’s The Explosion Show.

The Great Escapists trailer

Amazon released a trailer for The Great Escapists at the beginning of January, teasing Hammond and Belleci’s efforts to escape the desert island.

The Great Escapists arrives on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 29th January 2021. You can sign up to Amazon Prime Video for £7.99 a month. In the meantime, check out our TV Guide

