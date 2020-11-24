Great British Bake Off fans call for Peter to be crowned winner in exclusive poll

Tonight marks the final of the Great British Bake Off 2020, with the remaining three bakers, Peter, Laura and Dave, all hoping to bring their A-game and take home the title of Bake Off champion.

Advertisement

There can be only one winner, and while many might have hoped Hermine would be there to give her fellow Great British Bake Off contestants a run for their money, the list of finalists is sealed and fans can but wait to find out who Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood crown the winner.

However, we at RadioTimes.com polled Bake Off viewers to find out who they thought should emerge victorious ahead of tonight’s final – and the results speak for themselves.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Over 4,000 respondents cast their votes, with Peter coming out on top.

Garnering a massive 80 per cent of the vote, it seems the Scottish student is the firm favourite with fans.

Dave got 11 per cent, while Laura received nine per cent.

Peter, Laura and Dave will go head-to-head this evening after weeks of baking bravado and trials and tribulations in the famous tent.

Last week’s semi-final saw Hermine become the latest baker to exit the competition after a nightmare Showstopper held her back from a place in the final.

So, it looks like Peter is the fan favourite, having long been one of the frontrunners, but will the judges agree when the time comes? Tune in tonight to find out.

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off final airs tonight at 8pm on Channel 4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.