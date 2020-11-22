Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Reality TV
  5. Strictly Come Dancing fans try to make sense of the Maisie Smith mystery
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Strictly Come Dancing fans try to make sense of the Maisie Smith mystery

*CONTAINS SPOILERS* The EastEnders star found herself in the dance-off for the second week in a row.

Maisie Smith

Maisie Smith found herself in the dreaded dance-off for the second week in a row on Strictly Come Dancing 2020 despite scoring second highest in the BBC One dance contest with 27 points.

Advertisement

The EastEnders actress, 19, clearly isn’t a hit with the voting public because their lack of votes sent her from near the top into the bottom two.

Many Strictly Come Dancing fans were shocked by her “undeserved” tumble down the table.

There was a lot of sympathy for Maisie. One fan tweeted: “#Strictly feel for maisie, she’s a young lass who’s getting a lot of flack for being young and over excited about dancing on the biggest show on telly”.

Another posted: “I’m getting cross now. Maisie is a bright, bubbly girl with hardworking attitude. Why are young girls judged differently? Confidence is a positive thing for young girls. So is aspiration and drive I dont understand the hate and moaning. Personally I think shes fab!”

There were plenty of theories about why she wasn’t popular with the Strictly audience.

Some Strictly fans are determined that she won’t be in the bottom two next week.

Maisie prevailed in the dance-off and Strictly Come Dancing said goodbye to the popular Jonathan Creek and Blue Murder actress Caroline Quentin.

In the dance-off, Caroline and Johannes Radebe danced the Cha Cha to Rescue Me by Fontella Bass, and Maisie and Gorka Márquez performed a Salsa to Better When I’m Dancing by Meghan Trainor.

Strictly Come Dancing week 5 results show
BBC/Guy Levy

Both judges, Craig Revel Horwood and stand-in Anton du Beke opted to save  Maisie and Gorka, while head judge Shirley Ballas agreed that she would have chosen to save Maisie.

Horwood told Maisie that “odd things happen” in the show but he was convinced she had what it takes to “win the hearts and minds of the public”.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan criticised the judges’ scores for creating the problem. They believed inferior dancers like JJ Chalmers were being overmarked, which meant better dancers such as Maisie were being exposed to the public vote.

James said: “She’s in a different class, a different league, a different stratosphere when it comes to dancing. The leaderboard is actually so important when it comes to who’s going home – it plays a massive part.”

He added: “It’s not fair for those people if they’re not in the right position from the judges’ scores, it makes it a lot easier to be dropped to the bottom two with the public vote. We’re all going through difficult times and we all want a bit of fun in our life – and Strictly has given us that – but you’ve got to be honest when you’re judging. You can’t be too nice!”

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Joe Wicks
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Body Fit Folding Electric Treadmill

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get money off a BodyFit folding electric treadmill

With this great offer you can improve your fitness levels at home!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Launch show

Shirley Ballas explains why she would have saved Max on Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood

Craig Revel Horwood 'has tried to get same-sex couples on Strictly for five years'

AJ Pritchard

Strictly’s AJ Pritchard set for I’m A Celebrity line-up appearance

Motsi Mabuse

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse has to isolate after urgent trip home to Germany