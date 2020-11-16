The Great British Bake-Off star Peter likes being the “baby-faced assassin”

The Great British Bake-Off frontrunner Peter Sawkins was labelled the “baby-faced assassin” by host Noel Fielding and it’s a description he can relate to.

Peter, 20, has been Star Baker once (Hermine twice) but he is a frontrunner for the title when the series ends next week.

He told Radio Times: “Haha, I love [being called the baby-faced assassin]! I wouldn’t have ever named myself that, but I quite like it. I always wanted my friends in the tent to do well, but at the same time I am competitive and always wanted to put in my best performance.

“I also tried to be as calm and collected in the tent as I possibly could… so maybe that’s a bit like being an assassin!”

As he and the other semi-finalists Hermine, Laura and Dave look towards the final, university student Peter says he isn’t getting ahead of himself and he planned to finish his studies whatever the outcome of the final.

“I’m still cracking on with my university work and trying to get the best out of my uni experience and degree programme,” he said. “I have two years of study left and I certainly won’t be stopping before I’ve achieved my degree. I don’t know what will arise from all of this, but I’m at an exciting time in my life.”

He says he’s loved The Great British Bake Off for ever and applied for the show in 2018, getting a “few rounds” into the application process.

“But I’m now glad that I didn’t get on the show then,” he said. “The extra time has made me better prepared – both as a baker and for being in the public eye.”

Not that he hasn’t been handling the attention with aplomb. He reveals his lips have been tightly sealed about the result.

He said: “I’ve been quite surprised at my success in keeping it quiet. Lots of people ask, in quite a tongue-in-cheek way, how I got on and I’m well practised at batting those questions off as a joke. Two of my flatmates this year don’t know how I did.”

As the series was completed over the summer, Peter is back to reality, baking in his student flat, although life has changed for him.

“It’s easy to see the changes in my follower count on Instagram and the occasional times people stop me in the street for a photo, which is fun. I would also like to think that I’ve become more confident and self-assured since being on the show. I think I will be a more well-rounded individual with a stronger character for this experience.”

He described the experience of being in the Bake Off bubble with all the other contestants as “the most fun, most bizarre holiday camp of all time”,

“It was an intense environment with everyone at close quarters, but we all got on so well and we’re still in touch. I’m very much looking forward to a time when we can all get together again in person.”

The Great British Bake Off semi-finals screen on Channel 4 on Tuesday 17th November. The final screens on Tuesday 24th November.

