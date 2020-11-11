First Dates: Teens is coming to E4

A new version of popular dating show First Dates will air on E4 next year – following a bunch of teenagers looking for love by going on their first-ever dates.

First Dates: Teens will feature participants aged between 16 and 19, each of whom will go on a date at the brand new First Dates restaurant in Manchester.

As ever Fred Sirieix will invite the first daters into the restaurants, with a team of expert matchmakers aiming to find the perfect match for each teenager.

And according to E4, the show will give the young romantics, “the chance to put their phones in their pocket, escape from the pressures of social media and talk face-to-face with a potential match.”

The description continues, “They’ll be able to put their flirting to the test, but most importantly, take a journey of self-discovery. Through their own experiences and viewpoints, the teens will explore who they are, who they want to be, and what it takes to make the perfect connection with another person.”

Fred Sirieix has said he is “very excited” to open the doors to a new clientele. He added, “We’ll be creating a warm and welcoming space for them to meet new people and hopefully make a connection.

“Most importantly, we will be looking after them like our own and will provide a space where they can just be themselves without any distractions from the outside world, or their phones! It’s going to be so much fun and I can’t wait to get started!”

Karl Warner, Controller of E4 added, “We’re thrilled to have First Dates: Teens on E4. We want to showcase the full range and diversity of teenagers in the UK today, the way they feel about dating, and what they make of the world around them – Covid, Brexit, Nicki Minaj. It’s entertainment with depth, and a great example of the surprising, funny and heartfelt TV we love at E4.”

All the dates have been conducted in compliance with strict COVID-19 filming protocols and the most up to date government guidelines to ensure the safety of all involved.

A launch date for the new series has not yet been announced, but all six episodes are expected to air in early 2021.

