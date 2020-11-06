Craig Revel Horwood has tried to get same-sex couples on Strictly for five years: “It’s absolutely brilliant”

Judges Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse both agree “it’s about time” that Strictly Come Dancing has same-sex couples dancing together, while he revealed he had tried for five years to make the breakthrough.

Craig and Motsi appear on The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday and are in complete agreement that same-sex couples should be welcomed on the BBC 1 dancing contest.

Motsi said: “I wouldn’t judge them differently. For me, let me say I think it’s about time that we’ve got some inclusiveness in the show. They’re [Katya Jones and Nicola Adams] having fun and dancing is dancing…if she [Nicola] doesn’t straighten her knees it doesn’t matter what she likes, or what she doesn’t like, she needs to straighten her knees in cha-cha.”

Craig added “It’s fantastic. I’ve been waving this flag for five years, I really have tried to get same-sex couples on there. A lot of people are averse to it.. People dance together, you just have to decide who is going backward at any one time.”

Motsi revealed that the German version of Strictly also made the same-sex breakthrough this year, but it wasn’t as successful as the UK version, because they were poor dancers.

“I love the fact that they are actually dancing well,” she said. “Where I live right now in Germany, they had a same sex couple [on their show], but she didn’t dance so well. It was like ‘hi’ and ‘bye…’. But they’re [Katya and Nicola] dancing well so we might keep them for a while and I’m happy.”

Craig recalled the “huge furore” that happened when two professional men danced on Strictly Come Dancing and the show was hit by a large volume of complaints, which “was absolutely ridiculous. It’s about time and I think it’s absolutely brilliant, I really do.”

Craig wasn’t so keen on the comedy acts, primarily because they wasted the show’s oxygen.

“We’re trying to wave a dance flag and trying to protect our industry, he said. “Then someone comes along and the audience laugh and scream at them and then vote them through.. It’s a story of two halves. It’s an entertainment show and we have half the vote.”

Craig had completely changed his mind on comedian Bill Bailey: “He’s amazing. I was dissing him before, I’d never seen him dance. I thought there’s no way, he’ll be useless… but actually he’s put his heart and soul into it and I totally and utterly respect that.”

Motsi made predictable predictions about who will star on this season. “I think you have to also think about stamina and how long the show goes – Maisie and HRVY they’re quite talented dancers. And from the very first few shows I was like, ‘Wow this is going to be a very high level’. If they keep it up I see them in the final. But you never know.”

Watch the Strictly Come Dancing judges on The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday 7th November at 10.30pm on ITV.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Sunday 8th November.

