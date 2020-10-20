Married at First Sight locks in viewers with Michelle and Owen romance

Married at First Sight viewers were uplifted by the burgeoning romance between Michelle and Owen on Channel 4’s blind wedding date show. But the high hopes gave way to quiet despair by the episode’s end.

The couple moved in together just as Britain entered lockdown in March but that didn’t seem to be an impediment. In fact, the loved-up couple seemed to positively quiver at the prospect of self-isolating together.

“I really want Owen and Michelle to work #MarriedAtFirstSight”, tweeted one viewer.

Synchronised teeth brushing, I have high hopes for Owen and Michelle…????#MarriedAtFirstSight — Teena Massam (@teenamassam) October 20, 2020

Michelle even managed to survive the discovery of IT manager Owen’s “toys” (model dinosaurs) without losing her permanent smile.

But towards the end of Married at First Sight, the cracks began to show. Primary school teacher Michelle had made it clear that she was in love with Owen and ready to move from Hastings to Sheffield, despite her sister’s incredulous opposition to the idea.

Owen made it clear he was a Sheffield lad and found the south coast beaches a touch too warm.

Move? Me? Nay, lass.

I’m concerned Owen is going to break Michelle’s heart and I’m not happy about it! #MarriedAtFirstSight — Emily (@musingsnmore) October 20, 2020

Another viewer commented on his “hardly bothered” demeanour: “I’m not sure I’ve seen Owen smile yet. Not good. #MarriedAtFirstSight”.

Owen and Michelle have been living together for 3 months. I am not seeing it.

They are married.

The food looks lush.

They seem like friendly housemates.#MarriedAtFirstSight — Emma Adwoa Sawyerr (@Purple_Worship) October 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Shareen was making David‘s pursuit of a life together very challenging. There was no question of them moving in together during lockdown and, in fact, he struggled to get her on a Zoom chat.

Later, when they did eventually get together on a glamping weekend, she dissolved in floods of tears at their inability to make a connection.

Nice guy David was shouldering the blame for struggling with deep and meaningful chat but he appeared to be the only one trying to make the marriage work.

How does Shireen know David struggles with deep and meaning convo when she isn’t even trying??? And why she crying? She is annoying as hell #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/QQVFajxF3Y — Supreme D ???????????????? (@SupremeD14) October 20, 2020

Sympathy from viewers on social media was firmly for David.

“Shireen! You’ve given nothing! Cold, distant, remote, you dumped him on a whim. And now you’re blaming him! #MarriedAtFirstSight”.

While Shareen was weeping disconsolately, Married at First Sight producers decided that was the right time to advertise for singletons who might like to appear on the next series.

What a great time to advertise for the next series. When Shereen is crying her eyes out ???? #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/mqvmDu8CkU — Becky Newcombe (@beckynewcs93) October 20, 2020

Married at First Sight concludes on Channel 4 on Tuesday 27th October. Will Michelle and Owen and/or David and Shareen stay together for ever?

