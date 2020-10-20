Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Reality TV
  5. Married at First Sight locks in viewers with Michelle and Owen romance
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Married at First Sight locks in viewers with Michelle and Owen romance

The Channel 4 reality experiment seemed to have found a dream match. But is the score nil-nil?

Married at First Sight UK Michelle and Owen

Married at First Sight viewers were uplifted by the burgeoning romance between Michelle and Owen on Channel 4’s blind wedding date show. But the high hopes gave way to quiet despair by the episode’s end.

Advertisement

The couple moved in together just as Britain entered lockdown in March but that didn’t seem to be an impediment. In fact, the loved-up couple seemed to positively quiver at the prospect of self-isolating together.

I really want Owen and Michelle to work #MarriedAtFirstSight”, tweeted one viewer.

Michelle even managed to survive the discovery of IT manager Owen’s “toys” (model dinosaurs) without losing her permanent smile.

But towards the end of Married at First Sight, the cracks began to show. Primary school teacher Michelle had made it clear that she was in love with Owen and ready to move from Hastings to Sheffield, despite her sister’s incredulous opposition to the idea.

Owen made it clear he was a Sheffield lad and found the south coast beaches a touch too warm.

Move? Me? Nay, lass.

Another viewer commented on his “hardly bothered” demeanour: “I’m not sure I’ve seen Owen smile yet. Not good. #MarriedAtFirstSight”.

Meanwhile, Shareen was making David‘s pursuit of a life together very challenging. There was no question of them moving in together during lockdown and, in fact, he struggled to get her on a Zoom chat.

Later, when they did eventually get together on a glamping weekend, she dissolved in floods of tears at their inability to make a connection.

Nice guy David was shouldering the blame for struggling with deep and meaningful chat but he appeared to be the only one trying to make the marriage work.

Sympathy from viewers on social media was firmly for David.

Shireen! You’ve given nothing! Cold, distant, remote, you dumped him on a whim. And now you’re blaming him! #MarriedAtFirstSight”.

While Shareen was weeping disconsolately, Married at First Sight producers decided that was the right time to advertise for singletons who might like to appear on the next series.

Married at First Sight concludes on Channel 4 on Tuesday 27th October. Will Michelle and Owen and/or David and Shareen stay together for ever?

Advertisement

While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

Tags

All about Married at First Sight

Married At First Sight Australia S4 Ep2C
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Body Fit Folding Electric Treadmill

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get money off a BodyFit folding electric treadmill

With this great offer you can improve your fitness levels at home!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Married at First Sight UK Shareen and David

Married at First Sight’s Shareen on what happened in “emotional” moment before she walked down the aisle

Channel 4's Married at First Sight series 5

Exclusive Watch the frantic first trailer for Married at First Sight season 5

Married at First Sight Australia returns to E4 for series five in August

Married at First Sight Australia will return to E4 with new episodes in August

Married at First Sight UK Shareen and David

Exclusive David and Shareen hit it off after wedding in tonight's Married at First Sight