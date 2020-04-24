Strictly’s Michelle Visage to host new BBC Three lockdown show

Accessibility Links

The Drag Race judge will present "How's Your Head, Hun?" during the lockdown period

Michelle Visage Strictly (BBC)

RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage will host new lockdown series How’s Your Head, Hun? for BBC Three.

The eight-part series, filmed in Michelle’s LA home, will follow the Strictly Come Dancing star, her husband David, their daughter Lola and her boyfriend as they try “to find some kind of rhythm as they settle in for the long haul of lockdown”.

With her family acting as both camera operatives and co-hosts, viewers will watch Michelle as she keeps in touch with her daughter Lily at college, tries to stay busy and her attempts to keep her family entertained.

“Each week you can join her for a family progress report, and high jinks,” the series’ synopsis promises. “Michelle will also be attempting new ‘lockdown projects’ each week, because much like the rest of us, she has taken up new projects with gusto and mixed results.”

These lockdown projects include banana bread baking, learning Italian, planting pomegranate trees and training her newly adopted dog.

Speaking about the upcoming show, Michelle said: “I am SO excited to give everyone’s anxiety and worry a rest with How’s Your Head, Hun. When you see how quarantine life is with MY family and friends, we will all be laughing together. Get ready!”

Michelle Visage participated in the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing with professional Giovanni Pernice. She placed 6th on the show.

How’s Your Head, Hun? will be Michelle’s second solo project for BBC Three after the channel commissioned Michelle Visage: Get Off Your Ass in February.

How’s Your Head Hun? will stream on BBC Three during the lockdown period. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

