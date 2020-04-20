Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins stars on what viewers don’t see – “There was a challenge before the challenge!”

The toughest show on television, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is back and it’s going to certainly put some very famous faces through their paces.

The likes of Katie Price, Joey Essex, Nikki Sanderson and Anthea Turner are among the recruits taking on the challenge, which starts on Channel 4 tonight (20th April).

Directed by a team of instructors, the celebrities will be pushed to their limits across the gruelling process.

But according to the stars, there’s a lot that viewers don’t get to see.

When speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Sanderson suggested they had to work even harder than what was captured on camera.

She revealed: “The audience doesn’t get to see how long it all took and the pre bit before the actual challenge. Say, to get to a challenge you had a 45-minute to an hour trek up and down a hill with your backpack on through marsh land before you even start the challenge.

“You were never just dropped off at the challenge, there was a challenge before the challenge and that was really difficult.”

Helen Skelton echoed the sentiment, adding how the toughest challenge is the fear of the unknown.

“It looks bad,” she explained. “But as a viewer you don’t get to appreciate the tough bit which is the fear of the unknown or the pressure. Any one of those tasks on a random day you’d find it ok, but it’s the culmination of everything.”

What’s more, Essex hinted it’s very different to other reality shows he’s been a part of, such as I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

The former TOWIE star said: “The jungle is a nice experience. Yeah you’re starving, but with this show, it’s completely different ball game. It’s not really a show to be honest, theres no producers there, you never see anyone from the show. It’s very different.”

Lauren Steadman, who competed in Strictly Come Dancing admitted they were both challenging, but the SAS programme made for a more heightened experience.

“For me it was the absolute opposite of Strictly – there were no hair and makeups, no glam, no glitter. Strictly was difficult because it was over 15 weeks so it was draining in that way, but SAS was 15 weeks jam-packed into eight days. You were absolutely exhausted. They’re similar in many ways – they’re both amazing.”

But how will our famous recruits fare through the process?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins airs tonight on Channel 4 at 9pm