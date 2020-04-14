Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ Ant Middleton shouts at Katie Price in dramatic new trailer

Katie Price is the latest celebrity to be put to the test by Ant Middleton and his fellow staff on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The mum-of-five gets a right telling-off from the staff when she has a bit of a wobble during the gruelling process.

She’s about to take part in a challenge during the trailer, but it proves to be a bit too tough for Price, who starts to visibly panic.

Holding her by the scruff of neck, Middleton gets right in her face, saying: “Worst thing that’s gonna happen is your eyelash is gonna come off!”

But later on in the thrilling trailer, Middleton seems unhappy with Price and snatches her water bottle away from her, before pouring it all over.

He asks her: “Are you taking the p**s?”

Although she says “no sir”, Middleton calls the situation an “absolute shambles”.

It seems Middleton is ready to put all the celebs through their paces as he reveals: “The biggest mistake these celebrities can make is thinking they know what’s coming. There’s no shortcuts – they’re in for a shock.

“If these celebrities turn up with an ego, they won’t last.”

But who will make it through the gruelling selection process?

Price will be joined by a wealth of famous faces in the new series, including Joey Essex, Anthea Turner and Helen Skelton.

Brendan Cole, John Fashanu, Nikki Sanderson, Jack Maynard, Lauren Steadman, Locksmith, Yasmin Evans and Tony Bellew are also taking part in the challenge.

Celebrity: SAS Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 on Monday 20th April at 9pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.