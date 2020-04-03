When does season 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians start?

Get your kocktails and shade repellant ready, because the Kardashians are back for series 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The famous family are returning to E! with another explosive series, which is sure to have us in stitches, tears, and just wishing we could become a member of the family.

So when is it on? And what can viewers expect this time round?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series…

When is it on?

The crew will be returning to E! on 26th March, 2020 in the US at 8pm, moving to a new slot on Thursdays rather than Sundays.

The episode will then air on Sunday 29th March at 9pm on E! in the UK.

The show has been filmed months in an advance, so fans will be waiting to see what really went down with the sisters following drama which played out in real life.

Thursdays are now the most interesting to look at ???? #KUWTK premieres on a brand new night starting March 26 on E! pic.twitter.com/c7wu1S7wmg — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) March 6, 2020

Is Kourtney Kardashian returning?

The Kardashian sister has returned to series 18, however, this will be her last series – bible!

On March 27, Kourt revealed that she’d finally quit the show after being on the series for 13 years.

It comes after she and Kim got into a fight on the first episode of Season 18.

When one fan Tweeted: “@kourtneykardash just needs to quit the damn show! I’m over her not wanting to film”, Kourt responded: “I did. Bye.”

Last year, Kourtney announced that she was stepping back from KUWTK to focus on her young family.

Speaking on Entertainment Today, she said: “I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there.

“But I’m not saying goodbye… I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed. Currently, in this room.”

We’ll be sad to see her go (even if Kim did say she is the “least interesting to look at”.)

What will happen on season 18?

As usual, there’ll be lots of drama on the series, mixed with great family moments.

Over the past few months, the Kardashians have been pretty busy with birthdays, babies, and break-ups, and judging by where they left off on the last series, we can make some educated guesses about what we’re in store for.

Viewers can expect to see the family jet off to some more luxury locations, and there’ll be lots of news on their business ventures with Kylie launching her new skincare range and Kendall continue to rip the runway for designer fashion brands.

Last year, Kim, Kanye, Kourtney and their children visited Armenia, where Kim and her children got baptised.

Meanwhile, Kylie recently celebrated Stormi’s 2nd birthday party with a massive theme-park inspired party, and Khloe threw a baby shower for her bestie Malika Haqq, so it’s likely we could see any of these moments on the new series.

Fans also suspect that Khloe and Tristan could be back on, as they’ve been liking one another’s pictures and leaving some very flirty comments.

In the trailer for season 18, Khloe can been seen arguing with Kourtney in the kitchen about her getting in her older sister’s”business”.

While in another clip, the drama hits fever pitch between Kim and Kourtney as an argument between them turns physical.

The trailer also includes a snippet of younger sister Kendall Jenner saying that “buttons have been pushed”.

A synopsis for the first episode explains: “Kim becomes too friendly with Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson; Kylie prepares to debut her Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Balmain at Paris Fashion Week; tension boils over when Kim and Khloe confront Kourtney over her recent attitude.”

You can watch the trailer below.

What happened on the last series?

The last series ended with a family trip to Wyoming. Kris took the girls away to ease the ongoing tension, after sisters Kim and Khloe discovered that Kourtney had been hiding some aspects of her life from the camera.

However, the momager’s plan backfired as the girls started fighting on the trip.

Earlier in the series, Khloe was dealing with her split from Tristan – who is the father of her two-year-old daughter True.

The pair broke up in 2019, following a cheating scandal which involved Tristan and Kylie’s former bestie Jordyn Woods.

Kim welcomed her new son Psalm, and Scott was finding it difficult to balance his relationship with girlfriend Sophia Richie and his ex Kourtney.

We can’t wait to see it all unfold!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday March 29th at 9pm, on E! in the UK