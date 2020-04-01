Alison Hammond’s Celebrity Bake Off episode helps viewers “get through” lockdown

Another series of Celebrity Bake Off, another batch of stars who don’t know their way around a whisk and mixing bowl.

Tuesday’s episode saw Alison Hammond, James Blunt, Alex Jones and Joe Sugg take to the tent to stand up to cancer, with Hammond’s bubbly personality providing viewers with a much-needed lockdown distraction.

Many took to Twitter to praise the former Strictly contestant, deeming her a “genuine ray of light in dark times” and calling for her “damehood”.

Hammond, who made her infamous brownies for her first challenge, even won over judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with the “divine” recipe.

“This Bake Off episode is just what I needed. Alison Hammond never lets me down!”, tweeted one viewer.

Hammond’s signature warmth and sense of humour also helped viewers “get through lockdown,” as a Twitter user put it.

One viewer even called for Hammond to present the baking show following Sandi Toksvig’s departure, even if the spot has already been filled by Matt Lucas.

Despite winning over the judges with her brownies, Hammond did encounter a couple of minor mishaps, including momentarily losing her oven door and some troubles getting her biscuit police station to stay put.

However, Hammond proved herself to be, as one viewer put it, “the least chaotic baker by far this week,” likely due to the injuries suffered by her fellow contestants — Joe Sugg fainted and Alex Jones required stitches.

Ultimately, regardless of who Prue and Paul thought was worthy of the coveted star baker apron, it’s clear Hammond is a winner in viewers’ eyes.

