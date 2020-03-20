Hunted’s Ben Owen quits Channel 4 series

Ben Owen, lead hunter on reality series Hunted, has announced he’s leaving the Channel 4 show.

Advertisement

Shortly after the tense end to the cat-and-mouse contest’s fifth series aired last night, the former military sniper announced on social media he was retiring from the show after five years. In a statement, Owen thanked his fellow Hunted team for their “support and the memories”.

Dear All. I hope you enjoy S5 of #Hunted this evening. It has been an incredible journey but I have made the decision to leave the show after 5-yrs of being with the team. Thank you all for your support & the memories! ???? Signing out….#Hunted pic.twitter.com/08YbXIWwV5 — Ben Owen (@BenOwen42) March 19, 2020

Peter Bleksley, the man who held the position before him, was among those sharing his support online.

My Dear Ben, thank you endlessly for the unforgettable #Hunted memories. You were simply magnificent. I am very proud to call you my friend. We will have a beer as soon as this virus is defeated. X https://t.co/hGBknTUQTM — Peter Bleksley (@PeterBleksley) March 19, 2020

The fifth series finisher saw four fugitives evading the hunters and making their way to the extraction point in Anglesey, Wales.

The episode even saw a proposal, with contestant and gym owner Dan Ryde getting down on one knee for partner Hayley Morrison.

Well, this is a first for #Hunted. ???? As of today, it is now a tradition to follow a proposal with a jump into the sea. pic.twitter.com/ZtAM3Z7wj6 — Hunted HQ (@Hunted_HQ) March 19, 2020

Advertisement

Before joining Hunted in 2015, Owen served in the RAF as a Gunner, then went on to join the MOD as an operational officer specialising in intelligence. He played a key role in “Operation Overt” in 2006 which saw the catching of East London bomb makers.