Whether the campmates are sulking out of pure boredom, unbelievable tiredness or the inevitable hunger, over the past thirteen series it's all been caught on the many, many cameras around camp. Here are our favourite sulkers of camps gone by...

This has the air of a "they speak such rubbish and I miss my real friends" sulk:

Sometimes it's a weepy sulk:

More like this

This looks like a did-I-really-sign-up-to-this sulk:

The conversation struggles to flow:

It looks like there's a wobbly bottom lip on this lonely sulker:

Looking up doesn't stop those tears breaking free:

Sometimes sulkers need a man-hug:

Often there's a bit of woe-is-me sulking...

Occasionally there are gentle, barely audible sobs from the sulkers:

Sheesh, not even a lovely bath raises a sulker from their sulking ways:

Oh go on, just let them run free...

Advertisement

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues Wednesday at 9:00pm on ITV