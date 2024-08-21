How to watch Reading and Leeds Festival 2024: Full line-up and times
The full-line up and stage times have been announced.
Read and Leeds Festival will soon be upon us - and now the full stage and set times have been revealed for the events.
This year, the likes of Lana Del Rey, Blink-182, Fred Again, Liam Gallagher, Catfish and the Bottleman and Gerry Cinnamon are among the headliners.
But if you haven’t managed to bag tickets this year, or simply don’t fancy camping, you might be wondering how you can watch the performances from home.
As usual, BBC Music will providing coverage of the festival. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the festival from home, as well as for the full line-up.
How to watch Reading and Leeds Festival 2024
BBC iPlayer will air performances from the Main Stage and new stage The Chevron, with select acts set to air. Music fans will be able to watch on catch-up for 30 days afterwards.
More like this
Meanwhile, there will also be 24/7 Reading and Leeds content on the Music Channel in iPlayer, while BBC Radio 1 will also be providing on-ground coverage of the festival.
Meanwhile, fans outside the UK will be able to stream Reading and Leeds from the BBC Music YouTube channel.
In the meantime, you can check out highlights from previous year's headliners on BBC iPlayer.
Reading 2024 line-up and stage times
The full stage and set times for the festival have been revealed. Read on for the full Reading 2024 line-up:
Friday August 23
Main Stage
- 12pm Dasha
- 12:50pm Seb Lowe
- 1:40pm Kneecap
- 2:40pm The K’s
- 3:50pm Neck Deep
- 5:05pm Spiritbox
- 6:20pm Two Door Cinema Club
- 7:50pm Gerry Cinnamon
- 9:45pm Blink-182
Chevron
- 1:40pm Leostaytrill
- 2:35pm Sim0ne
- 3:30pm Killowen
- 4:25pm Sota
- 5:40pm Kenya Grace
- 6:55pm Denzel Curry
- 8:15pm Bou
- 10:15pm The Prodigy
BBC Radio 1 Stage
- 12pm Frozemode
- 12:50pm Kid Brunswick
- 1:40pm Chinchilla
- 2:40pm G Flip
- 3:40pm Flo
- 4:55pm Teddy Swims
- 6:10pm Confidence Man
- 7:40pm David Kushner
- 9:20pm Jorja Smith
Festival Republic Stage
- 11:40am Big Special
- 12:55pm The Oozes
- 1:50pm Spiritual Cramp
- 2:50pm Lambrini Girls
- 3:50pm Bad Nerves
- 6:05pm Loveless
- 7:15pm The Amity Affliction
- 8:35pm Neck Deep
BBC Music Introducing Stage
- 12pm Carsick
- 12:55pm Disgusting Sisters
- 1:50pm Ne-o
- 2:45pm Jodie Langford
- 3:40pm Ellur
- 4:35pm Beren Olivia
- 6:25pm Iyamah
- 7:20pm Soft Launch
- 8:15pm South Arcade
Chevron Stage: After Hours
- 11:30pm Zoe London
- 1:30am Ulitmate Power
Saturday August 24
Main Stage
- 12pm Zino Vinci
- 12:50pm Courting
- 1:40pm Dead Poet Society
- 2:35pm The Last Dinner Party
- 3:50pm Bleachers
- 5:00pm Fontaines D.C.
- 6:15pm Raye
- 8:00pm Lana Del Rey
- 10:05pm Fred Again..
Chevron
- 12:20pm Efan
- 1:30pm DJ Jackum
- 2:25pm A Little Sound
- 3:20pm 4am Kru
- 4:25pm Goddard.
- 5:40pm Digga D
- 7:45pm Barry Can’t Swim
- 8:20pm Sonny Fodera
BBC Radio 1 Stage
- 1:15pm Swim School
- 2:05pm New West
- 3:00pm Bears In Trees
- 4:00pm Zach Templar
- 5:00pm Jessie Murph
- 6:05pm Wunderhorse
- 7:05pm The Beaches
- 8:05pm Overmono
- 9:20pm Skrapz
- 10:25pm The Wombats
Festival Republic Stage
- 12:25pm Thxsomch
- 1:15pm Dead Pony
- 2:05pm Thus Love
- 2:55pm The Scratch
- 3:45pm Yours Truly
- 4:35pm Militarie Gun
- 5:25pm Deijuvhs
- 6:15pm Dream Wife
- 7:05pm Kid Kapichi
- 8:10pm Loathe
- 9:15pm Viagra Boys
BBC Music Introducing Stage
- 12:00pm Arxx
- 12:55pm Welly
- 1:50pm JayaHadADream
- 2:45pm Sun King
- 3:40pm Nina Arya
- 4:35pm Bottle Rockets
- 6:25pm Noisy
- 7:00pm Douvelle19
- 8:15pm Aziya
Aux Stage
- TBA In Ayamé We Trust ft. guest Coco Sarel
- TBA Antics With Ash
Chevron Stage: After Hours
- 12:00am Mozey
- 1:30am AC13
- Sunday August 25
Main Stage
- 12:00pm The Luka State
- 12:50pm Corella
- 1:45pm Crawlers
- 2:40pm Bru-C
- 3:55pm Reneé Rapp
- 5:10pm Pendulum
- 6:40pm 21 Savage
- 8:10pm Catfish And The Bottlemen
- 10:05pm Liam Gallagher
Chevron
- 2:10pm Mette
- 3:10pm Jaguar
- 4:20pm Danny Howard
- 5:35pm Kenny Beats
- 6:50pm Dom Dolla
- 8:10pm Nia Archives
- 9:50pm Skrillex
BBC Radio 1 Stage
- 12:25pm Felix Ames
- 1:20pm Alfie Templeman
- 2:15pm Good Neighbours
- 3:10pm Destroy Boys
- 4:15pm James Marriott
- 5:20pm Artemas
- 6:25pm Jesse®
- 7:35pm Ashnikko
- 9:10pm Beabadoobee
Festival Republic Stage
- 12:00pm Talk Show
- 12:50pm Bradley Simpson
- 1:40pm Paris Paloma
- 2:30pm Underscores
- 3:25pm Kingfishr
- 4:20pm Mackenzy Mackay
- 5:15pm Arthur Hill
- 6:10pm Only The Poets
- 7:05pm Matt Maltese
- 8:00pm Rachel Chinouriri
- 9:05pm Hak Baker
- 10:15pm The Japanese House
BBC Music Introducing Stage
- 12:00pm Daydreamers
- 12:55pm Cameron Hayes
- 1:50pm Baby Said
- 2:45pm Surya Sen
- 3:40pm Alessi Rose
- 4:35pm Prido
- 6:25pm Venus Grrrls
- 7:20pm Michael Aldag
- 8:15pm Delilah Bon
Aux Stage
- TBA The Useless Hotline
Chevron Stage: After Hours
- 11:35pm Nathan Dawe
- 1:00am Jeff Automatic
Leeds 2024 line-up and stage times
Read on for the full Leeds 2024 line-up:
Thursday August 22
The Festival Republic Stage
- 7:00pm The Kites
- 7:50pm Cosmorat
- 8:35pm Nxdia
- 9:25pm Bilk
- 10:15pm Admt
LS23
- 9:00pm Annabel Stop It
- 10:30pm MTRNICA
- 12:00am DJ Semtex
- 1:45am Jaguar
Anachronica
- TBA Selectacee
- TBA Job Type & Vesarchie
- TBA Bvnqet
Friday August 23
Main Stage
- 12:00pm The Luka State
- 12:40pm Corella
- 1:30pm Crawlers
- 2:15pm Bru-C
- 3:20pm Reneé Rapp
- 4:35pm Pendulum
- 6:05pm 21 Savage
- 7:35pm Catfish And The Bottlemen
- 9:30pm Liam Gallagher
Chevron
- 1:30pm Ghostface600
- 1:50pm Mette
- 2:45pm Jaguar
- 3:55pm Danny Howard
- 5:10pm Kenny Beats
- 6:25pm Dom Dolla
- 7:40pm Nia Archives
- 9:20pm Skrillex
- 11:30pm Billen Ted
- 12:45am Badger
BBC Radio 1 Stage
- 12:15pm Felix Ames
- 1:05pm Alfie Templeman
- 1:55pm Good Neighbours
- 2:50pm Destroy Boys
- 3:50pm James Marriott
- 4:55pm Artemas
- 6:00pm Jesse®
- 7:10pm Ashnikko
- 8:40pm Beabadoobee
Festival Republic Stage
- 12:00pm Talk Show
- 12:50pm Bradley Simpson
- 1:40pm Paris Paloma
- 2:30pm Underscores
- 3:20pm Kingfishr
- 4:10pm Mackenzy Mackay
- 5:00pm Arthur Hill
- 5:50pm Only The Poets
- 6:40pm Matt Maltese
- 7:35pm Rachel Chinouriri
- 8:35pm Hak Baker
- 9:45pm The Japanese House
BBC Music Introducing Stage
- 12:00pm Daydreamers
- 12:55pm Cameron Hayes
- 1:50pm Baby Said
- 2:45pm Surya Sen
- 3:40pm Alessi Rose
- 4:35pm Prido
- 6:25pm Venus Grrrls
- 7:20pm Michael Aldag
- 8:15pm Delilah Bon
LS23
- 10:00pm Gia
- 11:00pm It’s Murph
- 12:15am Nathan Dawes
- 1:30am Sota
Anachronica
- TBA Oldboy
- TBA Skeptic
- TBA Badger
Saturday August 24
Main Stage
- 12:00pm Dasha
- 12:50pm Seb Lowe
- 1:40pm Kneecap
- 2:30pm The K’s
- 3:35pm Neck Deep
- 4:40pm Spiritbox
- 5:55pm Two Door Cinema Club
- 7:20pm Gerry Cinnamon
- 9:15pm Blink-182
Chevron
- 1:25pm Leostaytrill
- 2:20pm Sim0ne
- 3:15pm Killowen
- 4:10pm Sota
- 5:25pm Kenya Grace
- 6:40pm Denzel Curry
- 7:55pm Bou
- 9:35pm The Prodigy
- 11:30pm Oldboy
- 12:30am Flava D
BBC Radio 1 Stage
- 12:10pm Frozemode
- 1:00pm Kid Brunswick
- 1:50pm Chinchilla
- 2:50pm G Flip
- 3:50pm Flo
- 4:50pm Teddy Swims
- 5:55pm Confidence Man
- 7:15pm David Kushner
- 8:50pm Jorja Smith
Festival Republic Stage
- 12:40pm Big Special
- 1:35pm The Oozes
- 2:45pm Spiritual Cramp
- 3:25pm Lambrini Girls
- 4:30pm Bad Nerves
- 6:40pm The Amity Affliction
- 8:00pm Neck Deep
BBC Music Introducing Stage
- 12:00pm Carsick
- 12:55pm Disgusting Sisters
- 1:50pm Ne-o
- 2:45pm Jodie Langford
- 3:40pm Ellur
- 4:35pm Beren Olivia
- 6:25pm Iyamah
- 7:20pm Soft Launch
- 8:15pm South Arcade
The Aux Stage
- TBA M1 Podcast
LS23
- TBA Yemz
- TBA Art
- 9:00pm Messi
- 10:00pm Arthi
- 11:00pm Notion b2b Oppidan
- TBA Simula
Anachronica
- TBA Daisy
- TBA Denham Audio
Sunday August 25
Main Stage
- 12:00pm Zino Vinci
- 12:40pm Courting
- 1:30pm Dead Poet Society
- 2:20pm The Last Dinner Party
- 3:30pm Bleachers
- 4:35 pm Fontaines D.C.
- 5:50pm Raye
- 7:30pm Lana Del Rey
- 9:35pm Fred Again..
Chevron
- 12:45pm Efan
- 1:40pm DJ Jackum
- 2:35pm A Little Sound
- 3:45pm 4am Kru
- 5:00pm Barry Can’t Swim
- 6:15pm Goddard.
- 7:50pm Sonny Fodera
- 12:30am Alcemist
- 1:45am Efan
BBC Radio 1 Stage
- 1:05pm Swim School
- 1:55pm New West
- 2:45pm Bears In Trees
- 3:35pm Zach Templar
- 4:35pm Jessie Murph
- 5:40pm Wunderhorse
- 6:35pm The Beaches
- 7:35 pm Overmono
- 8:50pm Skrapz
- 9:55pm The Wombats
Festival Republic Stage
- 12:00pm Thxsomch
- 12:50pm Dead Pony
- 1:40pm Thus Love
- 2:30pm The Scratch
- 3:20pm Yours Truly
- 4:10pm Militarie Gun
- 5pm Deijuvhs
- 5:50pm Dream Wife
- 6:40pm Kid Kapichi
- 7:40pm Loathe
- 8:45pm Viagra Boys
BBC Music Introducing Stage
- 12:00pm Arxx
- 12:55pm Welly
- 1:50pm JayaHadADream
- 2:45pm Sun King
- 3:40pm Nina Arya
- 4:35pm Bottle Rockets
- 6:25pm Noisy
- 7:00pm Douvelle19
- 8:15pm Aziya
LS23
- 10pm Saint Ludo
- 12:00am Overmono (DJ Set)
- 1:30am Chloé Caillet
Anachronica
- TBA Fliss Mayo
- TBA Bullet Tooth
- TBA Efan
Reading & Leeds Festival will take place from 21st-25th August 2024.
If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.