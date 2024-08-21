But if you haven’t managed to bag tickets this year, or simply don’t fancy camping, you might be wondering how you can watch the performances from home.

As usual, BBC Music will providing coverage of the festival. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the festival from home, as well as for the full line-up.

How to watch Reading and Leeds Festival 2024

Liam Gallagher. Getty

BBC iPlayer will air performances from the Main Stage and new stage The Chevron, with select acts set to air. Music fans will be able to watch on catch-up for 30 days afterwards.

Meanwhile, there will also be 24/7 Reading and Leeds content on the Music Channel in iPlayer, while BBC Radio 1 will also be providing on-ground coverage of the festival.

Meanwhile, fans outside the UK will be able to stream Reading and Leeds from the BBC Music YouTube channel.

In the meantime, you can check out highlights from previous year's headliners on BBC iPlayer.

Reading 2024 line-up and stage times

The full stage and set times for the festival have been revealed. Read on for the full Reading 2024 line-up:

Friday August 23

Main Stage

12pm Dasha

12:50pm Seb Lowe

1:40pm Kneecap

2:40pm The K’s

3:50pm Neck Deep

5:05pm Spiritbox

6:20pm Two Door Cinema Club

7:50pm Gerry Cinnamon

9:45pm Blink-182

Chevron

1:40pm Leostaytrill

2:35pm Sim0ne

3:30pm Killowen

4:25pm Sota

5:40pm Kenya Grace

6:55pm Denzel Curry

8:15pm Bou

10:15pm The Prodigy

BBC Radio 1 Stage

12pm Frozemode

12:50pm Kid Brunswick

1:40pm Chinchilla

2:40pm G Flip

3:40pm Flo

4:55pm Teddy Swims

6:10pm Confidence Man

7:40pm David Kushner

9:20pm Jorja Smith

Festival Republic Stage

11:40am Big Special

12:55pm The Oozes

1:50pm Spiritual Cramp

2:50pm Lambrini Girls

3:50pm Bad Nerves

6:05pm Loveless

7:15pm The Amity Affliction

8:35pm Neck Deep

BBC Music Introducing Stage

12pm Carsick

12:55pm Disgusting Sisters

1:50pm Ne-o

2:45pm Jodie Langford

3:40pm Ellur

4:35pm Beren Olivia

6:25pm Iyamah

7:20pm Soft Launch

8:15pm South Arcade

Chevron Stage: After Hours

11:30pm Zoe London

1:30am Ulitmate Power

Saturday August 24

Main Stage

12pm Zino Vinci

12:50pm Courting

1:40pm Dead Poet Society

2:35pm The Last Dinner Party

3:50pm Bleachers

5:00pm Fontaines D.C.

6:15pm Raye

8:00pm Lana Del Rey

10:05pm Fred Again..

Chevron

12:20pm Efan

1:30pm DJ Jackum

2:25pm A Little Sound

3:20pm 4am Kru

4:25pm Goddard.

5:40pm Digga D

7:45pm Barry Can’t Swim

8:20pm Sonny Fodera

BBC Radio 1 Stage

1:15pm Swim School

2:05pm New West

3:00pm Bears In Trees

4:00pm Zach Templar

5:00pm Jessie Murph

6:05pm Wunderhorse

7:05pm The Beaches

8:05pm Overmono

9:20pm Skrapz

10:25pm The Wombats

Festival Republic Stage

12:25pm Thxsomch

1:15pm Dead Pony

2:05pm Thus Love

2:55pm The Scratch

3:45pm Yours Truly

4:35pm Militarie Gun

5:25pm Deijuvhs

6:15pm Dream Wife

7:05pm Kid Kapichi

8:10pm Loathe

9:15pm Viagra Boys

BBC Music Introducing Stage

12:00pm Arxx

12:55pm Welly

1:50pm JayaHadADream

2:45pm Sun King

3:40pm Nina Arya

4:35pm Bottle Rockets

6:25pm Noisy

7:00pm Douvelle19

8:15pm Aziya

Aux Stage

TBA In Ayamé We Trust ft. guest Coco Sarel

TBA Antics With Ash

Chevron Stage: After Hours

12:00am Mozey

1:30am AC13

Sunday August 25

Main Stage

12:00pm The Luka State

12:50pm Corella

1:45pm Crawlers

2:40pm Bru-C

3:55pm Reneé Rapp

5:10pm Pendulum

6:40pm 21 Savage

8:10pm Catfish And The Bottlemen

10:05pm Liam Gallagher

Chevron

2:10pm Mette

3:10pm Jaguar

4:20pm Danny Howard

5:35pm Kenny Beats

6:50pm Dom Dolla

8:10pm Nia Archives

9:50pm Skrillex

BBC Radio 1 Stage

12:25pm Felix Ames

1:20pm Alfie Templeman

2:15pm Good Neighbours

3:10pm Destroy Boys

4:15pm James Marriott

5:20pm Artemas

6:25pm Jesse®

7:35pm Ashnikko

9:10pm Beabadoobee

Festival Republic Stage

12:00pm Talk Show

12:50pm Bradley Simpson

1:40pm Paris Paloma

2:30pm Underscores

3:25pm Kingfishr

4:20pm Mackenzy Mackay

5:15pm Arthur Hill

6:10pm Only The Poets

7:05pm Matt Maltese

8:00pm Rachel Chinouriri

9:05pm Hak Baker

10:15pm The Japanese House

BBC Music Introducing Stage

12:00pm Daydreamers

12:55pm Cameron Hayes

1:50pm Baby Said

2:45pm Surya Sen

3:40pm Alessi Rose

4:35pm Prido

6:25pm Venus Grrrls

7:20pm Michael Aldag

8:15pm Delilah Bon

Aux Stage

TBA The Useless Hotline

Chevron Stage: After Hours

11:35pm Nathan Dawe

1:00am Jeff Automatic

Leeds 2024 line-up and stage times

Lana Del Rey at BST Hyde Park. Getty

Read on for the full Leeds 2024 line-up:

Thursday August 22

The Festival Republic Stage

7:00pm The Kites

7:50pm Cosmorat

8:35pm Nxdia

9:25pm Bilk

10:15pm Admt

LS23

9:00pm Annabel Stop It

10:30pm MTRNICA

12:00am DJ Semtex

1:45am Jaguar

Anachronica

TBA Selectacee

TBA Job Type & Vesarchie

TBA Bvnqet

Friday August 23

Main Stage

12:00pm The Luka State

12:40pm Corella

1:30pm Crawlers

2:15pm Bru-C

3:20pm Reneé Rapp

4:35pm Pendulum

6:05pm 21 Savage

7:35pm Catfish And The Bottlemen

9:30pm Liam Gallagher

Chevron

1:30pm Ghostface600

1:50pm Mette

2:45pm Jaguar

3:55pm Danny Howard

5:10pm Kenny Beats

6:25pm Dom Dolla

7:40pm Nia Archives

9:20pm Skrillex

11:30pm Billen Ted

12:45am Badger

BBC Radio 1 Stage

12:15pm Felix Ames

1:05pm Alfie Templeman

1:55pm Good Neighbours

2:50pm Destroy Boys

3:50pm James Marriott

4:55pm Artemas

6:00pm Jesse®

7:10pm Ashnikko

8:40pm Beabadoobee

Festival Republic Stage

12:00pm Talk Show

12:50pm Bradley Simpson

1:40pm Paris Paloma

2:30pm Underscores

3:20pm Kingfishr

4:10pm Mackenzy Mackay

5:00pm Arthur Hill

5:50pm Only The Poets

6:40pm Matt Maltese

7:35pm Rachel Chinouriri

8:35pm Hak Baker

9:45pm The Japanese House

BBC Music Introducing Stage

12:00pm Daydreamers

12:55pm Cameron Hayes

1:50pm Baby Said

2:45pm Surya Sen

3:40pm Alessi Rose

4:35pm Prido

6:25pm Venus Grrrls

7:20pm Michael Aldag

8:15pm Delilah Bon

LS23

10:00pm Gia

11:00pm It’s Murph

12:15am Nathan Dawes

1:30am Sota

Anachronica

TBA Oldboy

TBA Skeptic

TBA Badger

Saturday August 24

Main Stage

12:00pm Dasha

12:50pm Seb Lowe

1:40pm Kneecap

2:30pm The K’s

3:35pm Neck Deep

4:40pm Spiritbox

5:55pm Two Door Cinema Club

7:20pm Gerry Cinnamon

9:15pm Blink-182

Chevron

1:25pm Leostaytrill

2:20pm Sim0ne

3:15pm Killowen

4:10pm Sota

5:25pm Kenya Grace

6:40pm Denzel Curry

7:55pm Bou

9:35pm The Prodigy

11:30pm Oldboy

12:30am Flava D

BBC Radio 1 Stage

12:10pm Frozemode

1:00pm Kid Brunswick

1:50pm Chinchilla

2:50pm G Flip

3:50pm Flo

4:50pm Teddy Swims

5:55pm Confidence Man

7:15pm David Kushner

8:50pm Jorja Smith

Festival Republic Stage

12:40pm Big Special

1:35pm The Oozes

2:45pm Spiritual Cramp

3:25pm Lambrini Girls

4:30pm Bad Nerves

6:40pm The Amity Affliction

8:00pm Neck Deep

BBC Music Introducing Stage

12:00pm Carsick

12:55pm Disgusting Sisters

1:50pm Ne-o

2:45pm Jodie Langford

3:40pm Ellur

4:35pm Beren Olivia

6:25pm Iyamah

7:20pm Soft Launch

8:15pm South Arcade

The Aux Stage

TBA M1 Podcast

LS23

TBA Yemz

TBA Art

9:00pm Messi

10:00pm Arthi

11:00pm Notion b2b Oppidan

TBA Simula

Anachronica

TBA Daisy

TBA Denham Audio

Sunday August 25

Main Stage

12:00pm Zino Vinci

12:40pm Courting

1:30pm Dead Poet Society

2:20pm The Last Dinner Party

3:30pm Bleachers

4:35 pm Fontaines D.C.

5:50pm Raye

7:30pm Lana Del Rey

9:35pm Fred Again..

Chevron

12:45pm Efan

1:40pm DJ Jackum

2:35pm A Little Sound

3:45pm 4am Kru

5:00pm Barry Can’t Swim

6:15pm Goddard.

7:50pm Sonny Fodera

12:30am Alcemist

1:45am Efan

BBC Radio 1 Stage

1:05pm Swim School

1:55pm New West

2:45pm Bears In Trees

3:35pm Zach Templar

4:35pm Jessie Murph

5:40pm Wunderhorse

6:35pm The Beaches

7:35 pm Overmono

8:50pm Skrapz

9:55pm The Wombats

Festival Republic Stage

12:00pm Thxsomch

12:50pm Dead Pony

1:40pm Thus Love

2:30pm The Scratch

3:20pm Yours Truly

4:10pm Militarie Gun

5pm Deijuvhs

5:50pm Dream Wife

6:40pm Kid Kapichi

7:40pm Loathe

8:45pm Viagra Boys

BBC Music Introducing Stage

12:00pm Arxx

12:55pm Welly

1:50pm JayaHadADream

2:45pm Sun King

3:40pm Nina Arya

4:35pm Bottle Rockets

6:25pm Noisy

7:00pm Douvelle19

8:15pm Aziya

LS23

10pm Saint Ludo

12:00am Overmono (DJ Set)

1:30am Chloé Caillet

Anachronica

TBA Fliss Mayo

TBA Bullet Tooth

TBA Efan

Reading & Leeds Festival will take place from 21st-25th August 2024.

