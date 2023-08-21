The 1975 will replace Lewis Capaldi after the singer postponed all future shows after losing his voice during a set at Glastonbury in June.

The band’s frontman Matty Healy announced the news as they performed at the TRNSMT festival in Glasgow.

Not only will the 1975 be replacing Capaldi, but they'll also be celebrating the 10 year anniversary of their self-titled debut album, The 1975.

“So, on Saturday at Reading and Sunday at Leeds in celebration of 10 years of our debut album The 1975, we will be playing that album in full in support of our good friend Lewis Capaldi," Healy told the crowd.

"If you’ve got tickets, good for you. If you haven’t, go and get them. We’ll see you there,” he continued.

The festivals, which will take place at Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park from 25th-27th August, are one of the most hotly-anticipated music events in the UK.

But for those who can’t attend in person, there are a number of ways to catch the bands and artists playing from the comfort of your own home. Read on for the latest streaming information.

How to watch Reading & Leeds Festival 2023

You’ll be able to watch the festivals live on iPlayer. Exact timings for the coverage are yet to be announced.

The BBC will also provide coverage of the festival on Radio 1, exact timings for which are also yet to be revealed.

Reading & Leeds Festival will take place from 25th-27th August 2023.

