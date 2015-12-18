Re-live the adorable moment a couple got engaged on First Dates
Series 4's Scott proposed to girlfriend Victoria with a Haribo ring — and she went all gooey...
It's happened. The first ever First Dates proposal took place last night when series 4 couple Scott and Victoria returned for the Channel 4 show's Christmas Special.
Victoria, 29, looked genuinely stunned when Scott, 39, popped the question at the First Dates bar. "Well… you know we talked about getting married… so..." he said, before getting down on one knee and producing a Haribo jelly ring.
"No expense spared," he laughed. "Will you marry me?"
And, thankfully for Scott (given that this was on national television), she said yes.
Scott and Victoria have set a date! The first #FirstDates wedding will take place next Autumn. ??✨? pic.twitter.com/eS9HH10CeS
— First Dates (@FirstDates) December 17, 2015
Here's the moment they made First Dates history.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DVGnwQ0tWZ8
We bet cupid maitre d' Fred is almost as thrilled as the couple...