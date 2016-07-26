Radio Times TV Champion 2016: Champion of Champions week explained
Eight genre winners will begin their campaign for the TV Champion crown – here's what you need to know
8 tournaments, 512 famous faces and more than 60 million votes so far: Radio Times TV Champion has seen some epic record-breaking battles and now the summer's biggest TV tournament is gearing up for a huge final week.
The final 8 contenders will now battle it out in a Champion of Champions clash for glory.
Drama Champion Aidan Turner, Sci-Fi Champion Alycia Debnam-Carey, Comedy Champion Emma Kennedy, Factual Champion Mary Beard, Entertainment Champion Mark Labbett, Soap Champion Kieron Richardson, Reality Champion Jay McGuiness and Online Champions The Saccone Jolys will be calling on their loyal fans to vote them to victory.
Who's up against who?
In the opening round the match ups are:
Battle 1: Comedy Champion Emma Kennedy v Reality Champion Jay McGuiness
Battle 2: Entertainment Champion Mark Labbett v Sci-Fi & Fantasy Champion Alycia Debnam-Carey
Battle 3: Drama Champion Aidan Turner v Factual Champion Mary Beard
Battle 4: Online Champions the Saccone Jolys v Soap Champion Kieron Richardson
The winner of Battle 1 will play the winner of Battle 3 and the winner of Battle 2 will play the winner of Battle 4 in the semi-finals.