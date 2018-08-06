Last week we gave you a very long list of the finest entertainment shows on UK TV and, following a series of intense voting battles, you've whittled them down to just four semi-finalists, who must now compete for a spot in the Radio Times Entertainment Champion Final.

Advertisement

Entertaining the masses isn't easy but it's a challenge TV bosses take on day after day, producing singing, dancing, cooking and quizzing shows in the hopes that they'll have us glued to the TV.