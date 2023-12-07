The Radio Times 2023 Christmas double issue on sale from 12th December
Highlighters at the ready! Find out what's inside this year's festive edition of Radio Times...
It wouldn't be Christmas without Radio Times – on sale nationwide on Tuesday 12th December 2023.
We know that for many of you, nothing says Christmas has arrived more than getting your copy of the Radio Times double issue, and this year is particularly special for us as we celebrate our 100th anniversary!
This year’s festive issue includes two weeks of Christmas and New Year TV, film and radio listings (23rd December 2023 - 5th January 2024), plus recommendations for must-watch Christmas programming across TV and streaming. You’ll also find exclusive features and interviews with some of the biggest stars in entertainment, a Christmas quiz, crossword and puzzles to make your holiday season merry and bright!
This year, Radio Times magazine has joined forces with Apple TV+ to offer our readers a one-month free trial* of Apple TV+ to enjoy over the festive period! For information on how to redeem the offer, see inside your Christmas issue of Radio Times, or click here.
*New and qualified returning subscribers only. £8.99/month after free trial with auto-renewal unless cancelled. Terms apply.
HOW TO BUY
IN STORES/ ONLINE: Once on sale, you'll be able to buy a copy in the usual places, and including shopping online with your favourite retailers: you can buy the double issue online with Asda, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose.
WHAT'S INSIDE THE CHRISTMAS DOUBLE ISSUE?
- Celebrating 100 years of giving you the best festive TV, streaming, film, radio and podcast recommendations at Christmas, with a 14-day guide on what to watch and listen to this Christmas and New Year.
- Including features with Hannah Waddingham, Ian McKellen and Claudia Winkleman, plus the new Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa.
- Two weeks of TV, film and radio listings. Listings dates: 23rd December 2023 - 5th January 2024.
- Christmas quizzes, crosswords and puzzles to enjoy on your own or with family.
- Plus much more!
We'd love to see your Radio Times Christmas traditions – share your photos with us on social media using our hashtag #ChristmasRadioTimes and we'll re-post our favourites.
It wouldn’t be Christmas without Radio Times - on sale nationwide on Tuesday 12th December 2023.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.