A new statement said: “We were informed by close family and friends that Brian had passed away in the night. They have since been in contact to say that he remains critically ill.

"We will update with more information when we have it. Our thoughts remain with his family at this very difficult time.”

The 88-year-old had stepped down from Sounds of the 60s due to ill health earlier this year, with his presenting duties taken over by Tony Blackburn.

Matthew had presented the show since April 1990, and hosted his last full show on 19th November, followed by a compilation of his favourite moments on 25th February.

Matthew began broadcasting in 1948 in Germany, and trained as an actor at RADA before joining the BBC in 1954.

He was one of the first DJs on Radio 2, and hosted shows such as Saturday Club, Thank Your Lucky Stars and Late Night Extra, and the long-running Round Midnight programme which won the 1987 Pulitzer Publishing Award.