Kicking off the festival season in the best way, the three-day event will see some of the biggest names and great new artists take to the stage to perform exclusively for BBC Radio 1 and thousands of fans.

We can't all be in Dundee for the long weekend, meaning we can't all see the amazing line-up of acts slated for this week's Radio 1's Big Weekend in-person.

The incredible weekend of live music takes place in Camperdown Park in Dundee, Scotland, this year - but what about if you're unable to make it and want to see your favourite artists?

Well, have no fear as the festival will also be available to watch from the comfort of your own home.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Radio 1's Big Weekend.

How to watch Radio 1's Big Weekend

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas of Jonas Brothers. Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Whether you're a radio or TV lover, you'll be able to enjoy the sounds of the weekend's festivals in both formats.

You can hear Radio 1’s Big Weekend on Radio 1 and BBC Sounds from 6pm on Friday 26th May, and 11am on 27th and 28th May.

If you want to see exactly how anticipated acts like Jonas Brothers, FLO, Rudimental or Lewis Capaldi take to the stage, don't worry as you'll be able to see the performances for yourself.

They'll be available to watch live on BBC iPlayer, while highlights of the weekend will be available on Radio 1’s YouTube channel.

On Saturday, the 2023 headliner of Radio 1’s Big Weekend, The 1975, takes to the stage for their anticipated set and it'll be broadcast on BBC One at 10:20pm through to its scheduled end at 11:20pm.

While the festival itself wraps up on Sunday, the action is far from over as we roll into Monday. On 29th May, the best moments from across the weekend will be available to watch with Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2023 – Best Bits, which will air on BBC One at 11:25pm.

For a full breakdown of the line-up, read more: Radio 1’s Big Weekend: Dates, line-up and how to watch

Who's performing at Radio 1's Big Weekend?

Friday 26th May is when the action of the weekend technically kicks off with the Future Sounds stage, the Dance Stage and the BBC Music Introducing Stage.

While the Main Stage acts won't be performing on Friday, there's no better way to get the weekend started than with some of the best dance acts in the business.

The likes of Jamie XX, Jayda G, Pete Tong and Melle Brown will perform throughout the day on the three stages, providing the perfect soundtrack for the days to come.

On Saturday 27th May, the Jonas Brothers and The 1975 will headline the Main Stage with the Jonas Brothers opening and The 1975 closing. Some of the other artists taking to the Main Stage on Saturday include Joel Corry, Thirty Seconds to Mars and Tom Grennan.

On Sunday 28th May, Wet Leg and Lewis Capaldi will headline the Main Stage with Wet Leg opening and Lewis Capaldi closing. Other acts to look forward to that day include Niall Horan, Anne-Marie and Zara Larsson.

BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee will take place between Friday 26th and Sunday 28th May 2023. Find something to watch with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

