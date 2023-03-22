The event will kick off the UK’s legendary festival season and bring some of the biggest stars on the planet to Dundee.

Radio 1’s Big Weekend of 2023 is almost upon us – and now, we have the full line-up of acts set to play at the iconic festival.

Today (Wednesday 22nd March) it was revealed that Niall Horan, Sub Focus, and Ashnikko will be gracing the stage on Sunday 28th May, alongside Inhaler, Cat Burns, Georgia, Nothing But Thieves, RAYE, Anne-Marie and Cassyette.

It comes after Thirty Seconds To Mars, Self Esteem, Jonas Brothers, Headie One, Tom Grennan, Jess Glynne, Rudimental, Pale Waves, Mimi Webb, ArrDee, Romy, Joel Corry, FLO, Piri, and The Snuts were all added to the Saturday (27th May) line-up earlier this week.

Earlier this year, Lewis Capaldi, The 1975 and Arlo Parks were some of the first names announced for the festival. Friday 26th May will also see a special Dance line-up.

So, how can you get tickets for Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2023? Here’s everything you need to know, including the full line-up.

When is BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee 2023 taking place?

The event will take place between Friday 26th May and Sunday 28th May.

Around 80,000 music fans are expected to attend the three-day music festival.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2023 line-up

Arlo Parks. Getty / Erika Goldring

Saturday 27th May

Main stage as announced by Greg James on Radio 1 Breakfast:

ArrDee

Jess Glynne

Joel Corry

Jonas Brothers

Mimi Webb

The 1975

Thirty Seconds To Mars

Tom Grennan

Radio 1 Future Sounds stage as announced by Clara Amfo on Radio 1 Breakfast:

FLO

Headie One

Pale Waves

piri

Romy

Rudimental

Self Esteem

The Snuts

Sunday 28th May

Main stage as announced by Greg James on Radio 1 Breakfast:

Anne-Marie

Becky Hill

Lewis Capaldi

Niall Horan

Nothing But Thieves

Wet Leg

Zara Larsson

Another big artist is set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Radio 1 Future Sounds stage as announced by Clara Amfo on Radio 1 Breakfast:

Arlo Parks

Ashnikko

Cassyette

Cat Burns

Georgia

Inhaler

RAYE

Sub Focus

How to get Radio 1 Big Weekend tickets via Ticketmaster

Tickets will be available for purchase on Ticketmaster from Friday 24th March 2023 at 8:30am. They will cost £29 for Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th May, and there will be an additional booking fee of £4.50 per ticket.

Refunds will only be considered if the event is cancelled or postponed, and you can only purchase a maximum of two tickets per person.

Full ticketing information can be found on the Radio 1 website.

How to watch BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend

If you don’t get your hands on a ticket, don’t worry. As usual, the festival will also be broadcast on BBC Radio 1, with full sets then becoming available on the BBC Sounds app.

Fans will also be able to watch the performances through BBC iPlayer and see their favourite acts perform live from the comfort of their own home.

BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee will take place between Friday 26th and Sunday 28th May 2023. Find something to watch with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

