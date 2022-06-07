Simon Gregson and Mr Motivator turn drag queen for one-off ITV special

Queens for the Night is set to air later this year, with Lorraine Kelly taking on hosting duties and a series of famous faces undergoing a drag makeover in the hopes of wowing an A-list judging panel.

Such famous faces include Coronation Street favourite Simon Gregson, fitness legend Mr Motivator, EastEnders' Adam Woodyatt, Love Island's Chris Hughes, Union J and I'm A Celebrity contestant George Shelley, and England rugby player Joe Marler.

They'll all be competing to be crowned the Queen for the Night by the judges – Spice Girl Melanie C, comedian Rob Beckett, drag artist and RuPaul's Drag Race runner-up Courtney Act, and Everybody's Talking About Jamie star Layton Williams.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The contestants will be mentored by Britain's best drag queens before they perform in front of the panel, who won't hold back when it comes to feedback.

Speaking of the show, Lorraine Kelly said: “I’m so excited to be hosting this show. I am a huge fan of drag and cannot wait to see a host of well-known stars embrace this uniquely wonderful and uplifting skill. It's a show that will have humour, warmth and above all lots and lots of glamour. I can’t wait to get started.”

Courtney Act Getty Images

Courtney Act said: "This is going to be a fabulous show. The celebrities might be new to this, but I won't hold back with my critique. They might all be experts in their own fields but they're stepping into my domain now and I want to see some exceptional performances. The bar is high so they need to bring their 'A' game."

Melanie C also has some experience herself, as she went on a World Tour of Prides with "some of the most wonderful and creative queens out there" in 2019.

"On that tour I really learnt what’s needed to cut the mustard on this fabulous world," she revealed. "And I can’t wait to see how our celebrities measure up with their incredible mentors guiding them every step of the way.”

Looking for something else to watch in before the show airs later in the year? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.