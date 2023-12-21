QI quiz questions – take a Christmas quiz set by team behind BBC series
What unusual ingredient was originally part of a recipe for Christmas pudding?
Get into the festive spirit with the QI Elves' Christmas Quiz, written exclusively for Radio Times. This whimsical and enlightening quiz whisks you through a wonderland of Christmas trivia, from the peculiar origins of holiday delicacies to the mysteries of yuletide folklore.
Test your knowledge on everything from iconic Christmas songs to film anagrams – whether you're a solo quizzer or enjoying a cosy holiday gathering, this quiz is a delightful way to add sparkle to your festive celebrations. Let the merry quizzing commence!
Questions
- Christmas pudding, aka plum pudding, originated in the 14th century as a sort of porridge made of wheat boiled in milk with spices. It could be served plain, but some recipes included beef, mutton and _____
A – Eels, B – Pig’s trotters, C – Porpoise, D – Nettles
- True or False: The Italian Christmas Witch leaves a stick in the stockings of naughty children.
- In what year did Mariah Carey’s song All I Want for Christmas Is You first reach the Number 1 spot in the UK?
- True or False: In Iceland, the Yule Cat torments children that have been naughty throughout the year.
- Which festive films are hiding in these anagrams: A – A Loyal TV Clue, B – Dad Hire, C – Hot Newsman
- What alcohol is typically poured over a Christmas pudding and set alight?
- The oldest known _____ still in use was originally bought in 1886. A – Santa hat, B – Glass bauble, C – Tree topper, D – Artificial Christmas tree
- True or False: Julebukking is a Scandinavian tradition of going to houses and singing in exchange for food and drink - and it used to be done while carrying a goat head.
- What is the catchphrase of Scrooge in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol?
- The tallest snowwoman ever made was 37.21 metres high; that’s almost double the height of the Angel of the North! Her arms were two spruce trees and her eyelashes were made from _____ A – Twelve ironing boards, B – Eight pairs of skis, C – Five metres of willow branches, D – Four wrought iron gates
Answers
- C - Porpoise
- True, the Italian Christmas Witch also apparently gets quite tipsy on all the wine left out for her!
- 2020
- False, the Yule Cat comes to anyone not given new clothes before Christmas Eve and eats them.
- A – Love Actually, B –Die Hard, C – The Snowman
- Brandy, rum and occasionally whisky
- D – Artificial Christmas tree
- True, although it's now associated with Christmas, it was originally done in honour of Thor, the Norse God of Thunder. The goat was a reference to Thor’s goat-drawn chariot.
- ‘Bah Humbug!’
- B – Eight Pairs of Skis
The QI 2023 Christmas special is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.
