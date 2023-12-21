Get into the festive spirit with the QI Elves' Christmas Quiz, written exclusively for Radio Times. This whimsical and enlightening quiz whisks you through a wonderland of Christmas trivia, from the peculiar origins of holiday delicacies to the mysteries of yuletide folklore.

Test your knowledge on everything from iconic Christmas songs to film anagrams – whether you're a solo quizzer or enjoying a cosy holiday gathering, this quiz is a delightful way to add sparkle to your festive celebrations. Let the merry quizzing commence!