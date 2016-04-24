Benedict Cumberbatch and David Tennant took to the stage, as did Ian McKellen, Judi Dench... and Prince Charles.

The 67-year-old, who is next in line to the throne, made a surprise appearance, masquerading as the Prince of Denmark during the sketch, which saw Cumberbatch, Tennant, McKellen, Dench, Tim Minchin, Harriet Walter, Rory Kinnear, and the RSC’s current Hamlet, Paapa Essiedu disagree over how to perform the iconic To Be or Not To Be soliloquy.

Prince Charles got the last word in the skit, which clearly impressed those who tuned into the BBC's Shakespeare celebrations...

More like this

The night, which fans dubbed "an absolute treat", also featured performances from the likes of Catherine Tate, Rufus Wainwright, Roger Allam, Anne-Marie Duff, Meera Syal, Henry Goodman, Simon Russell Beale, David Suchet, Al Murray, John Lithgow, Helen Mirren and Rufus Hound.

Advertisement

Shakespeare Live! is now available on BBC iPlayer